Karen Ward to fight North Norfolk and Munira Wilson to fight Twickenham for the Lib Dems

Two key selection contests have concluded this week. Last month both Norman Lamb and Vince Cable announced that they would not contest their seats in the General Election we know is just around the corner.
Karen Ward will contest the North Norfolk seat which Norman has held since 2001.
Ms Ward added: “I will also fight for decent affordable housing for local people, better education and training for our children, and a new deal for social care funding for the elderly.”
The key areas she hopes to address are climate change, social housing, people-led town development and sustainable rural communities.
She said the government was “in crisis” and warned of the effects of a no-deal Brexit on Norfolk businesses, farmers and fishermen.
Ms Ward added: “Working as a councillor and running my own business, I have seen the massive risks of a no-deal Brexit. We desperately need fresh leadership to end the chaos over Brexit.”
Sir Norman praised his successor and said she has a “fantastic record of standing up for north Norfolk”.
He said: “I am delighted that Karen Ward is standing to succeed me. It has never been more important that North Norfolk has a strong local voice.”
He added he would do “everything I can” to get Ms Ward elected in the next general election.
Karen had a busy start to her candidacy:
Twickenham has been represented by former leader Vince Cable for all but two years since 1997. Last night, Munira Wilson was selected as his potential successor.
