To revoke, or not to revoke? That is the question

I was a little shocked on Tuesday morning to find that one of the biggest policy shifts in Lib Dem history seems likely to be pushed through Conference with less than 6 days’ notice. The problem I have with the new policy of “Revoke if we win a majority”, is that it puts at risk some core beliefs of our Party and validates the accusations of being the “Lib Undems” which we have been successfully resisting for the last three years. I see the strong attraction of Revoke; no messy referendum, no arguing over the question on the ballot paper, no further delay to resolving Brexit which everyone is heartily sick of. And also of course clarity. Here I want to propose a solution which keeps the essence of the policy, preserves our core beliefs, and provides real opportunities to take the political high ground at the same time.
I have spent the last three years arguing with Leavers and soft Remainers that our People’s Vote policy is perfectly democratic. As Tim Farron said, how can voting be undemocratic? I don’t argue that the 2016 referendum was invalid. I argue that it is out of date, new people are on the register and others have changed their minds, and therefore we need to check if “The People” still think the same once the destination is clear. More important, I have spent the last 40 years arguing with people about our clearly undemocratic First Past the Post voting system. Thatcher did NOT have a mandate to enact manifesto policy in 1979, nor did Blair in 1997, and nor did Cameron in 2015 (although actually the policy to hold an EU referendum is the one thing where I do accept a mandate since Tory plus UKIP votes exceeded 50%). We live in an elective dictatorship. Changing that is surely Liberal Democrat core belief.
The Revoke policy states: “Conference calls for Liberal Democrats to campaign to Stop Brexit in a General Election, with the election of a Liberal Democrat majority government to be recognised as an unequivocal mandate to revoke Article 50 and for the UK to stay in the EU”. We could easily get a majority government with 37% of the vote as Cameron did in 2015. So we are saying that regardless of our beliefs, we will take our own chance to use elective dictatorship to push through a policy that may well be opposed by the majority of voters.
In my view the motion needs to be amended to say that we will Revoke ONLY if we get more than 50% of the votes cast, or importantly if a group of parties with the same manifesto policy collectively exceed that threshold. Otherwise we will test public opinion through a referendum. This preserves our core belief in PR, and gives the General Election validity as a means of overturning Brexit. What is more it gives us a huge political opportunity. We can call on all the other Remain parties to put the same policy in their manifestos. If Labour were to do that, there would be a realistic chance of success. If they don’t, they will have to live with the painful route that so floored Emily Thornberry last week.
I cannot go to Conference this year, so I appeal to any who are who agree with me to put in a suitable amendment and speak for it.
* ndrew McCaig is Chair of the Huddersfield Liberal Democrats, one-time Leeds City Councillor, and long-time member of the Electoral Reform Society)
Sometimes I think the purity test issues we have in this party are worse than Labour have. The proposed policy is very clear and easily understandable to the voters. Yes we believe in PR, but we shouldn’t play by Marquess of Queensbury rules when nobody else does either.
This is absurd. Do you think the Tories/Brexit Party are going to care how they win a majority in the Commons and push through No Deal? There’s every possibility they’ll win a majority on 30% of the vote – and I can assure you they will offer zero concessions as a result – in fact, they will treat it as a mandate to do whatever they want. Just as they have treated the referendum itself as a mandate to push whatever they like; they even think electing their own leader is a mandate for changing government policy in drastic ways.
We are already conceding ground and compromising by saying we will only advocate Revoke if we win a majority of seats. The real policy ought to be to revoke under every circumstance, as every version of Brexit is more damaging to the country and to its people than staying in the EU.
James – Boris has trained as a cage fighter, and his appeal is to those who enjoy watching fighters win dirty. We don’t do cage fighting, and our appeal is to those who believe in Queensbury rules. For us to support trashing democracy would be akin to putting up Mike Tyson as a Lib Dem candidate.
Calling for revoke is actually a more honest policy than calling for a referendum.
There’re two problems with new referendum. Firstly, the likely choices on offer will almost certainly lead to a Leave boycott and a Remain hollow win. That’s not going to resolve anything. Secondly, if by some remote chance, some modified TM type deal is accepted by the electorate they won’t trust Lib Dems to implement it.
I previously made the comment that TM deal is the worst of all options for those who wish to leave the EU. If we do end up staying in, I’d look forward to the UK being as awkward an EU member as it is possible to be.
James, Tom,
The worst possible excuse for doing the wrong thing is surely that Boris Johnson would do it. He may well, as you say, push through no-deal on 35% of the vote, and we need to be able to say why that would be totally undemocratic.
My suggestion is not purity. It is political expediency linked to a tenable democratic position for our Party. Take a straw poll now on your High Street and ask “what is the chance of the Lib Dems forming a majority government?” and everyone will say “next to zero”. Ask “What is the chance of the Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid, SNP and Labour getting 50% of the votes between them?” and they will say “pretty high”
By challenging the others to put this in their manifestos now, we actually open up a credible route to stopping Brexit without the pain of another referendum. We also, hopefully, avoid defeating the Leadership at conference.
Andrew is making some good points; we are in danger of being accused of not being democratic in calling for revoke of article 50. Calling for a people’s vote is different and there is a good case for a two thirds majority in the result of that vote.
The motion as stated, could well loose us many votes because more people will perceive us as undemocratic. Already as a result of this proposal, the presenter of Newsnight on Tuesday referred to us as an EXTREME PARTY as, she said, is the Brexit Party. Public comments from some Brexiteers have said they do not like the Brexit Party even though they agree with them on Brexit. Do we not risk some remainers and plenty of waverers similarly turning against us because of this ‘extreme’ view ?
Thank you for posting this, Andrew. Absolutely agree with you, and if no amendment is offered, I and others will try to have the main paragraph about Revoke, lines 47-49, deleted. (Tried last night to register this, but the system wasn’t yet recognising the Europe motion.) We should not lower ourselves to the level of Boris Johnson and his followers, willing to say anything striking and change any policy for supposed electoral advantage: we are better than that.
I am off travelling now. I hope you get plenty of support – and that that is reflected in the debate on Sunday.
If, heroic assumption, this goes in the Liberal Democrat manifesto, and the Liberal Democrats win more than half the seats in Parliament and then revoke then at any future general election it will be open to any party to campaign on a leave platform and say they do not need a referendum first. So at all future elections we would be exposed to a “sudden death” exit. If BREXIT is revoked without a referendum then leavers will forever be able to bang on about the will of the people being over-turned etc.
Katharine, I don’t know which are lines 47-49, but I think the problem lies not primarily with the lines which begin “Revoke”, but the lines which begin “Conference calls for”.
Goodness me. Do we live in a parliamentary democracy or not?
In the UK decisions are made by MPs elected to represent their constituencies, not by advisory referenda or direct democracy. Those are the rules we have been given and if, under the present system, we were to win a majority in Parliament, then that would be viewed as a mandate to deliver our programme.
Look at the problems we had in 2010 when we reneged on our programme and we were only the junior partner in a coalition!
If we had revoke in our manifesto and if, and it is quite a big if, won, everyone would expect us to implement it.
A general election trumps a single issue referendum any time in a parliamentary democracy.
Richard
UKIP and the Brexit Party have always had leave in their manifestoes. Whether we have a referendum or not, any party can put a pledge on those lines in a future GE.
We joined the Common Market by vote of parliament and only later had a referendum when the government changed, and that was to sort out the split in the Labour Party! (Sound familiar)
No, a referendum will solve nothing, otherwise the leavers would not have campaigned for 40 years for another one.
The decision is parliament’s and therefore a majority LD government should implement its manifesto commitment, always assuming we do make a revoke commitment.
@Andrew McCaig – I , for one, agree with you. If we want to reserve the right to challenge the democratic legitimacy of any General Election mandate that BJ may claim for No Deal Brexit if he wins a Commons majority with, say, 35% of the popular vote, we must be seen to be acting democratically ourselves. We simply cannot have it both ways. Either we believe in proportional representation – in which case, we must uphold that principle ourselves – or we don’t.