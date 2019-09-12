A Canterbury Tale

Jonathan Calder reports that the local Lib Dems have been told to halt the selection of their Parliamentary Candidate amid speculation that Central Command may be holding back certain selections awaiting high profile arrivals into the Party.

But he ends his piece, “You have to be an optimist to see Canterbury as a Lib Dem candidate target. But politics is in such flux at the moment, who knows?”

I am an optimist in these matters and took up the challenge to make a case for our team in Canterbury.

It is inconceivable that Lib Dems can be strong contenders in such unlikely seats if we look at them through the lens of the 2017 results .

But there are certain criteria that need to be appreciated. These dark horses will have a strong LD vote in 2010 – the last time the Party fought elections at a similar rating in national opinion polls.

They will have evidence of a latent significant UKIP and Brexit Party (BP) level of support and a chunky Labour vote with plenty of remainers in it.

The voting across the constituency in the 2019 Euros will show strong support for the Party and for the BP.

And there will be a couple of knowledgeable campaigners steeped in community campaigning with a handful or more of councillors or former councillors.

Let’s look at the unlikely Canterbury where in 2017 Labour made a surprising gain – polling 25572 votes to beat the Tory 25385. Note, here was no UKIP candidate and of course the election pre-dated the formation of the BP.

Evidence for UKIP/BP strength however comes in the 2015 result when UKIP polled 7289 (13.6%) and the Tories 22918 with Labour at ‘just’ 13120.

So what of the 2010 result when the LDs were at similar levels of support to today? Con 22050 44%, LDs 16002 (32%) and Lab 7940 (16%).

Allow a moments speculation providing this background: at the time of the next General Election the UK has not left the EU. BP and Tories have not done a deal and Farage is in full campaigning mode. The Labour position on Brexit articulated by Corbyn falls apart. The population have had enough of this Brexit malarkey and just want to get on with life.

Finally, let’s have a look at the Euro 2019 results for the constituency:

BP 37%

LDs 25.7%

Grn 14%

Lab 8.5%

UKIP 2%

I rest my case for Canterbury and a host of similar seats.

Finally I ask the doubters to see what happened in 1906 when the Liberals had nearly been wiped out in the previous election but because they were on the right side of a major issue, free trade in that case, and their opponents were on the wrong side, a landslide ensued.

Proceed to Conference with hope in your hearts and whatever you do enjoy it.

These moments come a century apart.

* Bill le Breton is a former Chair and President of ALDC and a member of the 1997 and 2001 General Election teams