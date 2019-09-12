Goodbye from Pastoral Care Officer Jeanne Tarrant

For the last five years, Jeanne Tarrant has had the herculean task of guiding our party towards following best practice in safeguarding and dealing with complaints, updating policies and developing training.

Now she’s leaving us. She told us:

After five amazing and turbulent years, I’m off to pastures new. I have been (un)lucky to experience two General and European elections and referenda during my time and worked with an incredible bunch of people in the wider membership and at the Liberal Democrats HQ. I have seen how remarkable and dedicated individuals here in HQ and the wider Party have contributed to the Lib Dems’ continued political successes. Long may that continue!! I would like to take this opportunity to say good luck and best wishes in the coming months, I know the Liberal Democrats will keep going from strength to strength in all their endeavours. Thank you for the ride. It’s been an honour.

Jeanne has been a constant source of common sense and good humour with seemingly inexhaustible patience in the most challenging of roles. Thanks and very best wishes to her for the future.

