Caron Lindsay

Goodbye from Pastoral Care Officer Jeanne Tarrant

By | Thu 12th September 2019 - 2:00 pm

For the last five years, Jeanne Tarrant has had the herculean task of guiding our party towards following best practice in safeguarding and dealing with complaints, updating policies and developing training.

Now she’s leaving us. She told us:

After five amazing and turbulent years,  I’m off to pastures new. I have been (un)lucky to experience two General and European elections and referenda during my time and worked with an incredible bunch of people in the wider membership and at the Liberal Democrats HQ.

I have seen how remarkable and dedicated individuals here in HQ and the wider Party have contributed to the Lib Dems’ continued political successes. Long may that continue!!

I would like to take this opportunity to say good luck and best wishes in the coming months, I know the Liberal Democrats will keep going from strength to strength in all their endeavours.

Thank you for the ride. It’s been an honour.  

Jeanne has been a constant source of common sense and good humour with seemingly inexhaustible patience in the most challenging of roles. Thanks and very best wishes to her for the future.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid-1 12th Sep - 1:55pm
    I honestly would love to see a stake driven through the heart of the idea that "the only answer to a referendum is another referendum."...
  • User AvatarMartin 12th Sep - 1:55pm
    p.s. anyone who thinks Lib Dems should hold a referendum should try to explain what the choice would be and assess its acceptability to our...
  • User AvatarMartin 12th Sep - 1:51pm
    The argument is all rather academic. Very, very few think that Liberal Democrats will have an overall majority at the next election. This does not...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 12th Sep - 1:28pm
    Mick Taylor, Do you think Jo Swinson is going to come out the day after Johnson wins a majority of seats on 30% of the...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 12th Sep - 1:24pm
    expats: And we have also welcomed 3 MPs (indirectly) from Labour. You cannot read very much into one single defection. It certainlhy does not change...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 12th Sep - 1:17pm
    @David Raw I am not concerned how these high profile arrivals voted in the past. We have a Leader and Deputy Leader who voted for...