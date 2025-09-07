The Voice

Get your amendments and questions in fast: Deadline 1pm tomorrow

By | Sun 7th September 2025 - 2:30 pm

There are just 22.5 hours to get your questions and amendments in for Federal Conference.

You can question Ed, the parliamentary parties in the Commons and the Lords or Federal Committees, and the Campaign for Gender Balance and the Racial Diversity campaign. Their reports are here.

Keep an eye out on social media for people looking for signatures for amendments, too. It’s not unknown for someone to write one the night before, so if there is anything in the agenda you think needs amending, have a look at the agenda and put something together. You’ll need to find 10 party members to agree with you and then you can submit it here.

All the info you need is here.

