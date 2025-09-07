A new approach?

It is time. The country, in fact the world, is in a state of political flux. As the loud minority gets louder, it’s time for the quiet majority to speak up, and stand up.

For too long now the extremists in politics, be it Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen, or Donald Trump, have been dominating the headlines, the waves and our screens. Tweets, soundbites, provocation, division. It is clearly effective. But the politics they stand for are dangerous. They take away dignity, liberty, and humanity. You needn’t look far to see examples of this. ICE in America, Reform’s copycat mass deporation policies. Then, to the left, Jeremy Corbyn’s apparent inaction to stamp out antisemitism in the Labour Party during his leadership.

These people and parties do not hide their colours in ambiguity or political jargon which the Labour government of today has done very well. On paper, a left-leaning progressive government. Yet, because of the loud Reform Party, their rhetoric has shifted rightward, and the Conservatives have all but disappeared into a cloud of teal trying to win back support after being the adopted definition of reckless, shameful, and incompetent government. There is no loud liberal or centrist voice anymore.

With the MPs that the Lib Dems have in Parliament, it’s a wonder how we aren’t using them to be a real threat. I acknowledge that it’s maybe due to them not getting enough airtime but we should be doing/saying more to get it. The far-right and the far-left have their populists, who focus on emotion and rhetoric rather than, certainly in the case of Reform, focusing too much on accuracy. So where is the liberal populist? Where is the passionate, clear, emotive voice from the centre?

It is clear, to me at least, that the next few elections in the UK are going to be either (depending on where your vote is):

Far-left (Jeremy Corbyn & Co.) vs everybody else

or

Far-right (Reform & Co.) vs everybody else

For liberalism and centrism to not only survive but succeed, we need to tap into the emotions of the populace. People are evidently tired of politicians not quite saying the wrong or right thing, or saying whatever the newspapers want them to say. We need to say, with true enthusiasm and conviction, what we stand for, what we want to do, and how we’re going to do it. We need to show that we are not left vs right, but progression vs regression. We need to hold Nigel Farage, Labour, and the Tories accountable for the mess they have all had a hand in creating and demonstrate to voters that, be it Brexit, Reform, or Labour, they were sold a dream and they bought a nightmare.

It’s time for someone to stand up to the extremes and the lies and be the liberal, centrist voice of the future. A future where we can have our dignity, our liberty, and our humanity intact and have it be the envy of the world.

* Jack Lee-Brown is a student and a member of the Liberal Democrats