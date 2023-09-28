Given the Chinese spy issues, should I, a Chinese immigrant, pursue a political career in the UK?

After the release of the news last week of Conservative candidates dropped after the MI5 warned they could be Chinese spies, I paused my application to be a Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

I was shocked and scared. If the political atmosphere is moving to the extreme right wing, I could be a victim for two reasons: my Chinese-immigrant background, and the definition of a spy – the line between influencing British Chinese policy and freedom of speech is getting blurred.

Since I have started to speak the truth about what happened in China from 2022, I have made a really hard decision – not to go back to China to visit my mother, who survived a stroke in 2018, because the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is catching foreign spies (which can be defined as “any excuse”). I worried I would disappear in a Chinese airport without any charges, which is normal in China. Now I need to worry if I am safe in the UK. Is the UK still a free land?

Before the Golden Era of UK-SINO relations finished, getting involved in British politics before 2019 was taken as a positive sign for Chinese immigrants who were born and educated in China. Three were encouraged and chosen by the Tory party to stand in the general elections in 2015, 2017 or 2019. Yet now, it’s extremely hard for any Chinese immigrant, not only to become a party member, but also to stand in a local election; furthermore, to be a PPC – a legal position to stand in the general election.

As far as I know, I am the only person from China who is seeking a PPC position. There are three reasons why I am doing this:

Chinese immigrants have to choose a side – China or the UK. The majority have chosen to live in silence. A few carried on as pro-China and attacked Hong Kong British National (Overseas) (BNO) immigrants, or abused the freedom of speech in universities. It’s natural for any party candidate to support democracy and laws, and uphold human rights, especially freedom of speech, which isn’t enjoyed by the majority of Chinese immigrants due to ignorance of freedom or fear. They worry that their practice of freedom of speech could be at the cost of their family (in China’s) security. This is a hidden yet horrible circumstance hasn’t been noticed so far by the British parliament, which declared the University Freedom of Speech Bill law on the 1st June, 2023, yet this is not the right remedy for those silent Chinese diasporas who are trying to overcome their fear. Daring to be outspoken. I have been one of the few Chinese immigrants who have been able to save myself from self-censorship, and overcome my fear, gradually daring to speak out. That took me about six months after I watched how cruel and inhumane the zero-COVID policy was. At the 2024 party conference, I plan to raise the issue of British Mainland Chinese and the principle that they should not live in fear in this country. It took me almost 20 years to find the Lib Dems. Travelling from having a Chinese political mindset (rather like 19th British thinking) to being a Tory supporter took me more than ten years. Carrying on moving towards to “left”, the Lib Dems, was relatively easier, taking me four months to prepare for the upcoming online party policy assessment.

When I reported British political news for the BBC Chinese Service in 2015, when China and the UK were in a golden era, anyone who was able to get on well with both countries could meet the British PMs Cameron and May. Xi Jinping, was seen as a most successful figure. Christine Lee was lauded in Downing Street. Yet by January 2022, MI5 accused her of trying to influence politicians on behalf of China.

I am confused about British politics – to use the updated standard to judge what happened before, the obvious case was the overthrow of status of slave trader Edward Colston. How to define a spy in the 21st century? Surely it’s not like 007 movies any more. Should British politics move to the extreme right wing, who knows what would happen?

The issue is not only for the sake of Chinese Mainlanders’ human rights, as I wrote in my earlier article

The more isolated the CCP is, the fewer human rights Chinese people have. But also to avoid triggering a Third World War, I think the US, France, and some other Western countries are engaging with China while avoiding the issue of their national security. It’s unwise to use the issue of the alleged Chinese spies to lead British politics to the extreme right wing.

The Chinese spy issue has now calmed down a bit. Rob Blackie, Ade Adeyemo, Huw James, and campaigner David all showed their support for me on Twitter in public, to carry on the process of being PPC. I took the online assessment, the second phase of the Lib Dem PPC approval procedures, on September 15th.

I will carry on.

* Yue He Parkinson is an Executive member of North Somerset Libdems and a member of Chinese Libdems. She was a candidate for this year's local elections in North Somerset and is a columnist of FT Chinese and a freelance writer for South China Morning Post.