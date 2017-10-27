Giving voice to the millions who didn’t vote in the Referendum

What happened to the 11.9 million who didn’t vote in the referendum last year? According to the pro-Brexit lobby’s version of ‘democracy’ they no longer exist.

Non-voters may have been unregistered, uninterested, or too busy to pop in the polling station, and others reckoned their single vote would never matter much and didn’t bother, but there is a core who were confused by the lies and misinformation and didn’t know which way to turn, after a campaign that was shoddy on both sides.

In the last few months the effects of the Brexit vote have started to become clearer. The pound immediately lost value, banks and other financial institutions are starting to move to other European countries, there are big doubts about the future of aero-space and our foreign-owned car industry, EU citizens are already leaving and creating labour shortages in key industries and services, anti-foreigner rhetoric is making the UK an unfriendly xenophobic place, and forecasts predict a long-lasting downturn in the economy, causing tax revenue reductions which would far outweigh the mythical £350m a week gain. Brexit champions thrived on stirring up anti-EU feelings but had no plan for the future, apart from a low-tax, low-tariff Poundshop Britain which would horrify most of us, including leave voters. They had boasted we could easily do advantageous deals with economic super-powers like the USA and China, but the reality is stark; trade agreements take years to negotiate, and we would come off worst in deals with ‘America first’ USA and the equally self-centred China.

Despite all this, the Brexiters claim another referendum would be “anti-democratic”, because “the people have spoken.” We all seem to be forgetting that 11.9 million didn’t speak.

We have argued that democracy will be served by letting people speak again when the truth about Brexit has become clearer. What mustn’t be overlooked is that another referendum will give a voice to the 11.9 million who the Brexiters want to gag with their phoney pronouncements about democracy. Among those 11.9 million are the very people who most deserve to be heard – those who rejected the nonsense spouted before the vote last year, and said ‘I want to know the truth before I make up my mind’. Now they will be able to do that, and the sole reason for the Brexiters’ objection is that they know the lies they won with last time are gradually being exposed, and they fear losing. Incredibly, they still dare to speak of ‘democracy’ – in the same breath as demanding the right to disenfranchise the 11.9 million.

The leavers gained an enormous feeling of power by rocking the boat in June last year, but the undecided are a far more powerful group; their numbers dwarf the slim majority gained last year, and they can decide the future of our country. We need to remind them that only the Liberal Democrats want to let them exercise that power. They might want to thank us by putting their cross in the right place.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire