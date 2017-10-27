Bernard Aris

“Once more into the breach, my friends!” D66 Delivers On Its Feminist Social-Liberal Tradition in the New Dutch Coalition

By | Fri 27th October 2017 - 2:55 pm

Part 2 (of 2): The people in the Dutch coalition: strong D66 women

For me the proudest D66 boast about the new Dutch coalition is that, where all four coalition parties said having more women in government is important, D66 with its social liberal feminist tradition dating from Aletta Jacobs and her British suffragist friends (see my earlier posting about her and Millicent Fawcett) actually delivered on this: with three female and one male Cabinet ministers, and with one male and one female minister, we have the highest proportion of women, and deliver the bulk of the female Cabinet ministers.

And they are not only there because of their gender; they’re quality persons, and we present the first lesbian vice prime minister in Dutch history (married, because D66 introduced gay marriage to the world). Let me give brief descriptions on their expertise and working past:

*) Kajsa Ollongren worked at the top in the Dutch prime minister’s department before becoming alderman and deputy mayor of Amsterdam. She put herself forward for parliament in 2006 when D66 went through an electoral nadir (after an unhappy time in a right-wing coalition), and in Amsterdam she got transnational platforms like Uber and AirBnB to respect the wishes of the local population and put limits on their operation. She is Home Secretary and vice prime minister. In her departmental days she and prime minister Rutte got along famously.

*) Sigrid Kaag who evolved from a British-educated (universities of Exeter and Oxford, and Cairo) Dutch top diplomat to a high-flying UN manager, negotiator and mediator, leading the UN chemical disarmament operation around the Syrian Assad dictatorship. She is Cabinet minister for Development Aid and International Trade, combining the humanitarian D66 instincts with hard-nosed practical experience.

*) Ingrid van Engelshoven, a D66 veteran, the party president who alongside party leader Alexander Pechtold (who remains leader of our parliamentary party) rebuilt and professionalized the D66 party organization in 2006-2013. She led D66 in breaking the PvdA-VVD monopoly on governing the city of The Hague, and was successful Education Alderman (2010-2017) in that city. She is the Cabinet Minister for (higher) Education.

*) Stientje van Veldhoven, a former diplomat (with much EU experience) and economic policy expert, our spokesperson on Green & Energy issues in parliament (2010-2017), voted  “greenest politician” in 2011 and 2012, and still well-placed in rankings by environmental and nature NGO’s. She was the only politician joining scientists and top CEO’s in a consciousness-raising Spitsbergen expedition in 2015. She is minister for Infrastructure, Irrigation and Polders (we’re Dutch…).

Our male ministers both were Treasury high-flyers before they moved into politics:

*) Wouter Koolmees is a wizard with finding money for priorities; and while walking towards where the coalition talks took place, he and party leader Pechtold made international headlines by walking hand in hand as a protest against street violence against gay couples. He became Cabinet Minister for Employment and Social Security, giving the new self-employed from the service sector and “gig economy” a more solid place in employment regulation (see the resolution on that at the last LibDem Autumn Conference) and social security arrangements.

*) Menno Snel wasn’t a party member (his latest job at a bank and at the IMF made that too sensitive) but a lifelong D66 voter, being scouted and recommended by prominent D66 financial and economic experts like Koolmees.  He became the minister in charge of the taxation part of the Finance Department, which also handles all kinds of subsidies and top-up handouts for housing, living costs, etc. That taxation service is going through a fraught reorganization, and a thorough review of the Dutch taxation and social support system could be in the offing.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Watson 27th Oct - 7:05pm
    @Paul D B "According to the YouGov poll today, the number of leavers regretting their vote is rocketing, and the “remain” feeling is getting stronger...
  • User AvatarLiberalise 27th Oct - 7:00pm
    No, some of you that so bravely resisted the party's transformation to a pawn for the Tories during coalition, now seem willing to turn it...
  • User AvatarLiberalise 27th Oct - 6:58pm
    The 2017 manifesto was already largely "centre-left" including: Increasing income tax, corporation tax, CGT, and ctax on second homes increased funding to healthcare and education,...
  • User Avatartheakes 27th Oct - 6:58pm
    I do not see how he can stay an MP, suspect he may well find he has little option after a weekend in Sheffield. I...
  • User AvatarSimon 27th Oct - 6:57pm
    People attending London region conference tomorrow should perhaps also look at this as well: https://www.ft.com/content/7ca2f852-b5b5-11e7-a398-73d59db9e399
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 27th Oct - 6:32pm
    James Morshead 27th Oct '17 - 2:40pm: Yes, you have already made my previous point . I also strongly agree with you that FPTP almost...