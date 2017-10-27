Taking a sceptical look at TfL’s Uber ban

It’s 2017, and there’s another motion on Uber to be debated at London region conference. Two years ago the conference voiced its opposition to Transport for London’s (TfL’s) rather overbearing plans for private hire regulation, which ranged from banning the visualisation of nearby cars on a mobile app to mandatory 5 minute minimum waiting times (even if a ride was around the corner). The plans were so out there the head of the Competition and Markets Authority took the unusual step of writing an opinion piece in the Financial Times publicly attacking them for proposing ideas that ‘would artificially restrict competition, and curb developments that benefit the paying passenger’.

This time we’re debating TfL’s decision to ban Uber. It’s a little less clearcut. The facts are that TfL has found Uber’s approach to obtaining driver medical certificates, DBS checks, and reporting serious criminal offences (apparently telling TfL rather than the police in the first instance) wanting. There’s also been an inadequate explanation of whether Uber has ever knowingly blocked TfL officers from accessing the Uber app to perform checks. All potentially quite serious issues.

It’s a shame then that TfL has given Londoners little insight into what their actual concerns with Uber’s ‘approach’ are. What is wrong with the process they are employing? Is this a minor difference or one that could cause a real risk? How did Uber pass 10 TfL inspections prior to this decision? If Uber is flooding London with drivers – and there has been a sharp increase in licensed private hire vehicles – why hasn’t the number of sexual crimes committed in licensed vehicles increased if Uber is dangerous? In the month since the decision there’s been a lot of hyperbole from all sides yet not much information.

The motion to be debated, while demanding Uber negotiates in good faith, simply requests that TfL provide a more compelling explanation to justify a regulatory decision that will leave 40,000 drivers without work and millions of Londoners without a convenient form of transport. It also requests that the impact on the lives of Uber drivers – many of them BaME – and passengers, including users who would have to do without a convenient ride home after a night out, is reviewed to ensure this decision isn’t one that will have widespread negative consequences.

With the facts on Uber and safety far from damning, and even the BBC’s More or Less programme, which critically examines statistics in the public debate, finding that ‘there is no evidence that risk increases when an Uber driver is responsible for your journey’, it’s not too much to ask TfL to justify their decision. It’s not a case of presuming innocence on the part of Uber, but of taking the liberal view that banning a service of immense use to many should be done on the basis of cogent, and publicly available, evidence.

* Alan Muhammed is a Management Consultant, Liberal Reform Co-Chair and sits on London Region & Islington Borough Executives. He is a former Borough Councillor and LDHQ Campaigns Staffer.