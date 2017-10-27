A disgrace to Parliament, an embarrassment to Sheffield

It is difficult to understand how somebody who expresses such hatred and contempt for his fellow human beings as we have seen from Jared O’Mara, could wish to undertake or be a suitable choice for the noble calling of public service in politics.

I do accept that is possible for an angry young man to reform over the years and become an upstanding public figure. The problem is that there is no sign that this has happened.

O’Mara first sought election – to the city council – in 2004, the same year he was writing the hate speech against women, fat people and LGBT+ people exposed by Guido Fawkes. He sought to represent people he regarded with contempt.

And reports of the incident at West Street Live, a nightclub in Sheffield where O’Mara worked, in March of this year, where one woman was assaulted by a bouncer and another verbally abused by O’Mara himself, in misogynistic and transphobic terms, if you ever doubted them must now surely be believed. This came to light shortly after the election, and although O’Mara denied what had happened (while perhaps suggesting that if somebody got hit, they may have deserved it), it is now much harder to believe him.

Between these two events, O’Mara is supposed to have been on a journey in which he realised that it is wrong to hate people and that he wants to serve us. But this timeline shows that he sought election while hating and was still hating when elected. This appears to be a man who seeks political power as a vehicle to further his hatred and contempt for anybody who is different and is a disgrace to Parliament and an embarrassment to Sheffield.

How can anybody against whom Jared O’Mara has vented his prejudice, possibly seek his help as their MP with any confidence?

And yesterday it was revealed that the Labour Party appointed O’Mara as candidate for Sheffield Hallam as a paper exercise, that is without even an interview. That is how little regard the Labour Party has for the people of Sheffield Hallam. It treats us with contempt. We deserve better.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.