Gloucestershire police spokeswoman: “the activity of delivering leaflets does not contravene Covid Legislation”

Gloucestershire Live today quotes a Gloucestershire police spokeswoman as follows:

Therefore the activity of delivering leaflets does not contravene Covid Legislation.

Covid legislation states that there are exemptions that allow people to leave their homes. One of these exemptions is for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services, where it isn’t reasonably possible to do so from their home.

There was no suggestion that they were knocking on doors or engaging directly with the homeowners.

Last week we received a report from a member of the public about people dropping leaflets through residents’ letterboxes.

The background to this is explained by a press release from Gloucester Liberal Democrats:

Political opponents are trying to gag a well-known Liberal Democrat councillor in Gloucester.

Councillor Jeremy Hilton has been reported to the police and to Gloucester City Council and Gloucestershire County Council for delivering his community newsletter to residents across Kingsholm and Wotton.

The move comes after the Conservative Government attempted to ban political parties delivering leaflets just weeks before May’s local elections – elections the Tories are determined to press ahead with.

Among the local news items the Conservatives are objecting to are:

▪ Offering advice and support during the latest Covid-19 lockdown

▪ Urging people to take up offers of vaccination

▪ Information about a hot food wagon being refused a licence to trade on Estcourt Road

▪ Details of a planning application on Denmark Road

Councillor Hilton said when he was first elected 1982, he made a promise to the electorate he would keep in touch with regular Spotlight community newsletters.

I’ve kept that promise and the latest edition is number 215. I have been a councillor in total for 30 years and up until now no-one has ever reported me to the police for distributing my Spotlight newsletter. It is a vital part of a local councillor’s job to keep in touch with residents, especially those who do not have access to the internet and who may be vulnerable. That is exactly what I have been doing – keeping in touch with local residents at this difficult time.

Last month Government minister Chloe Smith wrote to political parties claiming the current lockdown regulations did not permit the delivery of leaflets.

Yet the same regulations do not outlaw the distribution of pizza leaflets, newspapers, Amazon deliveries or the Royal Mail.

The World Health Organisation says there is no risk of coronavirus being transmitted via paper leaflets.

Councillor Hilton said: