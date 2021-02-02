Gloucestershire police spokeswoman: “the activity of delivering leaflets does not contravene Covid Legislation”

Gloucestershire Live today quotes a Gloucestershire police spokeswoman as follows:
Last week we received a report from a member of the public about people dropping leaflets through residents’ letterboxes.
There was no suggestion that they were knocking on doors or engaging directly with the homeowners.
Covid legislation states that there are exemptions that allow people to leave their homes. One of these exemptions is for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services, where it isn’t reasonably possible to do so from their home.
Therefore the activity of delivering leaflets does not contravene Covid Legislation.
The background to this is explained by a press release from Gloucester Liberal Democrats:
Political opponents are trying to gag a well-known Liberal Democrat councillor in Gloucester.
Councillor Jeremy Hilton has been reported to the police and to Gloucester City Council and Gloucestershire County Council for delivering his community newsletter to residents across Kingsholm and Wotton.
The move comes after the Conservative Government attempted to ban political parties delivering leaflets just weeks before May’s local elections – elections the Tories are determined to press ahead with.
Among the local news items the Conservatives are objecting to are:
▪ Offering advice and support during the latest Covid-19 lockdown
▪ Urging people to take up offers of vaccination
▪ Information about a hot food wagon being refused a licence to trade on Estcourt Road
▪ Details of a planning application on Denmark Road
Councillor Hilton said when he was first elected 1982, he made a promise to the electorate he would keep in touch with regular Spotlight community newsletters.
I’ve kept that promise and the latest edition is number 215.
I have been a councillor in total for 30 years and up until now no-one has ever reported me to the police for distributing my Spotlight newsletter.
It is a vital part of a local councillor’s job to keep in touch with residents, especially those who do not have access to the internet and who may be vulnerable.
That is exactly what I have been doing – keeping in touch with local residents at this difficult time.
Last month Government minister Chloe Smith wrote to political parties claiming the current lockdown regulations did not permit the delivery of leaflets.
Yet the same regulations do not outlaw the distribution of pizza leaflets, newspapers, Amazon deliveries or the Royal Mail.
The World Health Organisation says there is no risk of coronavirus being transmitted via paper leaflets.
Councillor Hilton said:
It is no co-incidence that the letter from the minister came the day after Boris Johnson met 300 Tory party chairpersons virtually.
The minister’s letter has not changed the law – it is just an attempt to gag a hard working Liberal Democrat councillor.
The Government is saying the local elections will be held in a few weeks’ time and it is nonsense the Tories want to ban my community newsletter when other leaflets are still being delivered.
With the utter chaotic way the Conservatives have handled the pandemic, thank God for the scientists who developed the vaccines and the NHS for rolling out the vaccination programme at high speed.
The latest advice from the party on campaigning during Covid says:
Paid delivery options
The Royal Mail Door to Door service provides delivery of unaddressed literature by postcode sector. LDHQ is offering regular bulk deal options and can help guide local teams through the process.
Many local paid delivery companies are still operating and should be used where found to be reliable.
For addressed items, mailing houses are still operational and can be used. There are a number of postage fulfilment options available, approved suppliers are listed here.
Templates for unaddressed leaflets and posted direct mail also exist on the Campaign Hub (Sign up here for access to the Hub). Email [email protected] for help and advice.
Voluntary delivery options
The current lockdown guidance and legislation expressly permit people to leave their home to provide voluntary services that cannot reasonably be undertaken from home (see here).
You should not deliver political election leaflets as a volunteer activist.
You may support a local councillor and/or provide printed literature that is not political in nature (e.g. information on food bank availability). The Campaign Hub will shortly have templates for this non-political support literature.
Anyone delivering non-political literature must take suitable precautions. Wear a mask during delivery, use hand sanitiser before and after delivering, avoid any small enclosed spaces, such as within some blocks of flats, and avoid coming into contact with any individual from outside your own household. Do not meet in groups of people from outside your household. If distributing leaflets to others, leave them packaged on doorsteps and not handed directly to someone.
Doorstep engagement
We advise against door to door contact with voters unless it is as part of a coordinated attempt to offer help to those who may need it during lockdown. In these circumstances, read our full advice page here. We have based this advice on independent advice commissioned by the Institute of Fundraising and the Fundraising Regulator. You can read their full report here.
It may be legal by the letter of the law. But I am not sure how it will go down with the general public, especially those who are shielding, who may consider that it goes against the spirit of what is trying to be achieved by the lockdown.
Isn’t it amazing that a party which has spawned the most incompetent government in living memory is brilliant at muddying the waters to undermine opposition campaigners? It’s of a piece with their setting a huge value on avoiding accountability while misunderstanding the relationship between winning elections and running the country.
I think it will be very important to ensure that leaflets are from current councillors and contain a high proportion of helpful information, not just advertising achievements or anything too obviously campaigning. It will also be essential that no-one travels in order to deliver leaflets for the time being.
There’s always going to be a risk that you’ll upset someone, and regardless of what WHO says, some people will still be a bit nervous about leaflets, or who use the delivery of leaflets as something to complain about. This is something that local councillors should be able to judge, but IMO, if in doubt, err on the side of caution.
This does make things harder for candidates who are not existing councillors. The temptation may be there to try to argue that it’s not against the rules, and not increasing anyone’s risk of transmission, but some people will assume it is dangerous and against the rules, and won’t change their minds. Some of those people are potential voters.
On one hand, I say we should make a fuss, challenge this and draw attention to the backhanded nature of the advice. However, it is likely to come across a bit like our support for PR. We’re advocating for democracy, which benefits the public, but is so very easily twisted to look like we’re out for ourselves.