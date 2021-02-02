NewsHound

Campaign to stand up for carers

By | Tue 2nd February 2021 - 12:20 pm

The party is running a campaign to increase the Carer’s Allowance to £1,000 a year:

During this terrible pandemic, our carers have been more important than ever. Yet carers are still often forgotten or ignored by those in power.

Back our campaign to stand up for carers – starting by raising the Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year 👇

Carers – paid and unpaid, young and old – do a remarkable and important job.

They deserve our support but are far too often forgotten and ignored. Liberal Democrats will stand up for carers and lead the way to a more caring society as we emerge from this pandemic.

This starts by raising Carer’s Allowance for unpaid carers by £1,000 a year.

You can back the party’s campaign to increase the Carer’s allowance to £1000 here.

