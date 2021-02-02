Families of those of who have died from Covid-19 deserve answers – Ed Davey

Ed Davey has responded to Boris Johnson’s refusal to lay out a timeline for a public inquiry into his Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis:

Boris Johnson says there will come a time to learn the lessons of the pandemic, but the public will rightly ask, if not now, then when? The best time to learn lessons and prevent the most deaths is today.

The Prime Minister can’t tell us exactly when schools will return safely, can’t tell us when most of the country will be offered a vaccine and can’t tell us when the current lockdown will end.

…The UK has suffered terrible COVID death rates.

Despite promising an inquiry last year, today Boris Johnson once again refused to commit to a timeline for an independent inquiry.

The British people – especially the families of those who have been lost – deserve answers.