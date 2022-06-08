Mary Reid

Gove approves gas drilling alongside Surrey Hills

By | Wed 8th June 2022 - 5:22 pm

Surrey Hills is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and yet this Government, in the person of Michael Gove, has just given planning permission for oil and gas drilling adjacent to it.

The report by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities states that “there are significant harms to the character and appearance of the landscape from the proposal,” and that it would “degrade the quality of the setting of the AONB.” But it dismisses these concerns and claims they are outweighed by the benefits of gas exploration.

Where to begin? Are we or are we not in the middle of a climate emergency? Oil and gas drilling should not be permitted even in the ugliest of industrial landscapes, but to allow it here, in a precious and unique landscape, is simply vandalism.

Ed also said:

The best way to improve energy security is to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, by investing in renewables and insulating people’s homes. Instead this Conservative government is trashing our environment by allowing oil drilling in green fields for years to come.

He is joined in condemnation by our two Parliamentary candidates in the area:

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

  • James Pugh 8th Jun '22 - 5:40pm

    The dilemma is that the energy crisis is in part due to a failure of energy policy (and the energy crisis directly exacerbates the cost of living crisis). Renewable energy is prioritised, though its main limitation is lack of continuity of production or storage technology, haven’t been addressed (or acknowledged). The grid therefore requires baseline continuous production. Coal is phased out. Nuclear power is resisted. Leaving gas, the dependence on which had led to the peril we are now seeing. New nuclear production requires a generation to get off the ground from conception to production. Viable tidal energy (the silver bullet) is even further off. So gas it will be for the short and medium term, and better we produce and consume our own than importing it from goodness knows where.

    The cost of living and energy crisis are direct products of policies that the Liberal Democrats (and all other sizeable parties) have advocated, endorsed and implemented, namely zealous green renewable energy policy without recognition of its current limitations. And Covid lockdowns and their associated financial interventions. As part of complaining about these crises, acknowledging disastrous policies that caused them is a good and honest start.

  • Brad Barrows 8th Jun '22 - 5:49pm

    For as long as we require gas, is it better to buy imported gas from Russia/elsewhere or gas extracted from near the Surrey Hills?

  • nigel hunter 8th Jun '22 - 6:10pm

    Yes,a problem. As it been done to ‘wind up’ the people of the area?.I know the fuel will be needed but is there not other sites away from protected areas that can be used? Equally Tidal power development should be treated as a priority along with storage of renewable energy..

