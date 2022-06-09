Two weeks to go in Tiverton and Honiton – we can get there, if you get there (or on the phone)

Local people are crying out for help but Boris Johnson simply isn’t listening. He’s more focused on trying to cling to power that helping struggling families.

That’s the message from Richard Foord, our Lib Dem candidate for Tiverton and Honiton. He said the Conservatives had taken the area for granted for decades and the party’s current infighting would mean further neglect.

The Telegraph today says: “This month’s vote takes place amid [Tory] fears Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats are parking their tanks on the lawn of Boris Johnson’s party as they seek a third by-election scalp in the space of a year.” We should take that scalp (to use the Telegraph’s primitive language) and we can do so with a push over the final two weeks of our campaign. There are volunteer activities in the constituency and regular Maraphone sessions for those that can’t get there.

Please note that significant rail disruption is expected from 21 June until after the by-election.

David Parsley of the i, visited Tiverton earlier in the week. There he found some stalwarts supporting Boris but other die-hard Tories planning to vote Lib Dem or stop at home. They don’t seem to be fans of not a fan of the local Tory candidate Helen Hurford, the town’s current deputy mayor:

“I don’t think I’d recognise the new candidate, Helen thingy, if she walked past me. She’s made no effort with the [Conservative] Club. We’ve had no leaflets or posters delivered and as far as I can see the party is doing its best to hide her from the voters because it’s scared of what she might actually say.”

This has echoes of North Shropshire where the candidate lay low initially and the Conservative campaigning machine was slow to get up to speed because they regarded it as a safe seat. However, Hurford told Radio Exe after Monday’s vote of no confidence that she supports Boris Johnson and believes he is doing a good job.

The Daily Mirror’s Ben Glaze visited the constituency last week to interview Richard Foord. Speaking of what he had heard on the doorsteps, Foord said:

There’s a kind of grudging respect for the fact Parish resigned quickly – that contrasts with the PM who is clinging on by his fingertips and refusing to do the decent thing and resign. The strong feeling that the PM is a liar is something that’s absolutely affecting voting intention here. There’s a lot of disappointment – some people who were supportive of the Government and Johnson himself in 2019 feel very let down by the PM personally… I served in the Army for more than 10 years and I would really now like to serve people here in Devon. There are an awful lot of parallels between serving in the Armed Forces and serving as an MP – the way you can look after and support others with their issues and challenges is common to both professions… For me, leadership is about showing courage, and that might be telling people what they don’t want to hear – telling your friends and colleagues who are having a party when the rest of the country is in lockdown that their behaviour is out of line and they shouldn’t be doing it.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.