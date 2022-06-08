Mary Reid

LibLink: Ed Davey says Tory MPs are now responsible for Johnson’s behaviour

By | Wed 8th June 2022 - 12:33 pm

The Guardian has a round-up of views across the political spectrum (although, not surprisingly, no loyal Tory MPs have contributed) under the headline “Boris Johnson survived the no-confidence vote. Can he cling on to power?“.

Ed Davey writes:

Tory MPs are now responsible for his behaviour

After months of defending the indefensible, Conservative MPs had a golden opportunity to finally put an end to Johnson’s sorry premiership. Instead they doubled down, narrowly choosing to put the career of a lying lawbreaker over the good of the country.

The scenes prior to yesterday’s no-confidence vote made clear that the Tories are headed for a civil war while this desperately weak prime minister attempts to cling on to office. This will mean a summer of discontent for the rest of us. For Johnson, the cost of living crisis and spiralling NHS waiting times are merely collateral. His entire focus is self-preservation. His selfishness is hurting our economy and harming families up and down the country.

In spite of the spinelessness of most Conservative MPs last night, what is clear beyond all recognition is that the people of Britain have lost confidence in Johnson. They recognise that he is not fit for office. So why can’t Conservative MPs? Liberal Democrats are fighting this Conservative government in seats across the country. The people of Tiverton and Honiton will speak for Britain in giving their verdict on Johnson in two weeks’ time – the Conservative party will have no choice but to listen.

And here is Ed in a reflective mood, but with the same message.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Evans
    Headline from PMQs Johnson tells MPs: 'No-one can stop us delivering' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-61730238 Very true. You can't stop w...
  • nvelope2003
    Nonconformistradical: I think Alice P has said all that needs to be said on this subject. The majority of the people like the idea of the monarchy and until tha...
  • Joe Bourke
    Big ideas have often been developed over many decades and they are implemented when the time is ripe. Lloyd George's peoples budget of 1909 was one such case ...
  • Roger Lake
    David Garlick, Thanks for the encouragement, Very sorry you don't like the name -- meant to be seductive, as well as accurately descriptive. I'll keep tryin...
  • David Garlick
    Good/great idea! Don't like the name which will not, my view, resonate with the public. Even with explanation, if they allow you the time to deliver it I am not...