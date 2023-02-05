Government blocks Wera Hobhouse’s Bill to stop prepayment meters

One of the many scandals of the cost of living crisis is the forced installation of prepayment meters. Energy companies raking in massive profits are compelling their poorest consumers to paying the highest rates. The BBC highlighted the heartless attitudes behind such practices in a report this week.

While Wera Hobhouse enjoyed the success of getting her Bill aimed at tackling sexual harassment in the workplace through its Commons stages this week, she was disappointed when the Government blocked her attempt to stop the forced installation of prepayment meters.

Here she is on Newsnight talking about why they are so bad:

‘Pre-payment meters are really a penalty on poverty. Let’s call it out’ Lib Dem Energy Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP discusses the forcible installation of pre-payment meters by British Gas

https://t.co/P0zxS1DNGF pic.twitter.com/9BafAiczVp — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 3, 2023

Wera’s bill would have gone much further than the voluntary suspension of forced installation announced by OFGEM this week following the revelations about the British Gas contractors by outlawing the practice.

She said: