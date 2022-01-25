Government meltdown because PM cannot tell the truth – Ed Davey

"This government is in meltdown," says Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, "we got here because the prime minister can't tell the truth, he's lied continually, he's been dishonest to Parliament and to the British people"
"He has to go, he should resign"https://t.co/eXMHRZeKy6 pic.twitter.com/XGCmseeoYj
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 25, 2022
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.
Well said Ed, Rees Mogg should ask the members of bereaved families what they thought of Boris Johnson’s handling of and behaviour during the pandemic.