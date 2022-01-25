The pros and cons for Liberal Democrats of Boris Johnson remaining in office

Why Johnson should stay — Irina von Weise

Just as tactical voting is an unfortunate, but indispensable result of our voting system, trade-offs between the shorter and longer term are often necessary. Here is the choice: putting up with a blustering, lying buffoon as PM for two more years, or the prospect of another seven (or more) years of Conservative governments.

Let’s not forget: Johnson is not the problem, he merely epitomises it. The problem is a Conservative party hardly recognisable to its own traditional voter base, one that ousted its internationalist, rule-based MPs and replaced them with a cohort of spineless, corrupt loyalists.

The current cabinet is constituted of people who are prepared to bury the Rule of Law in order to stay in power and sacrifice any remnant of decency to the newly-empowered Far Right. Getting rid of Johnson will not make things better, quite on the contrary: the Prime Minister, like many before him, serves the party he leads until he becomes a liability, and the party is better off with a replacement.

Let him continue past his sell-by date, and even the staunchest fan club of his comedy shows will grow tired and vote for something different. Replace him with something different – however inept or dangerous – now, and the successor may have just the right time to prove him- or herself, but not enough time to fail. Liz Truss, for example, may find a war at the other end of Europe a useful distraction from the chaos engulfing her own realm.

Rishi Sunak, used to emergency budgets, may pull another hat trick and save Red Wall voters from the impending energy crisis. Either could pull the Tories back from the brink. By contrast, two more years of a blundering clown seem like a small price to pay.

Why Johnson should go – Humphrey Hawksley

There is a tactical temptation to keep Boris Johnson in office for as long as can be because it may shred Conservative Party credibility and send the Tories to the electoral wilderness for years,

But three strong arguments stand against it.

First, the primary duty of the Liberal Democrats, indeed any mainstream political party, is to act in the national interest. In the short time he has been in Downing Street, the Prime Minister has weakened the institutions that protect our democracy. They include the judiciary, the police, the armed forces, the intelligence services and others. The divisions he engineered over Brexit have fuelled racist extremism which can be lethal in any society. He presides over a culture of corruption and misinformation. The sooner this ends, the more secure Britain will be.

Second, there is no guarantee the tactic would work. Two years from now this latest spate of scandals may well be superseded by a string of victories over the economy, trade deals and levelling up, not to mention vote-winning policies on facing down Russia and China. We should not forget that before the Falkland’s War Margaret Thatcher was one of the most unpopular prime ministers on record

And third, if Johnson goes now, his stain will bedevil the Conservative Party during the leadership, local and general elections that follow. Far from being able to recover, his damage will be rubbed in time and again with voters asking how the Party could have chosen such an incompetent fraud as its leader. Johnson, himself, may be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat and recover. But no successor, however competent, would be able to remove the stain he leaves behind.

With Johnson gone, Liberal Democrats can then map out how best to work with Labour in office and hone their own policies to match the ever-changing landscape.

* Humphrey Hawksley and Irina von Weise, former MEP, are on the executive of Liberal Democrats European Group.