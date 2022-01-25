Caron Lindsay

Helen Morgan to make her maiden speech today

By | Tue 25th January 2022 - 9:30 am

If you get a chance to watch the Commons this afternoon, you’ll see new Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan make her first proper speech. I really don’t like the term maiden speech as it just seems sexist and patronising, an outdated and disrespectful view of young women.

The Scottish Parliament took to calling them debut speeches for a while and I’d like to see a bit more of that.

But back to Helen. Every Lib Dem who helped whether on the phone, in person or by donating, or by enabling someone else to go has a stake in this. It will be a very special moment for our party.

It won’t be the first time Helen has spoken in the Chamber. Within two hours of being sworn in on 5th January, she was challenging the PM to do something about the terrible state of Shropshire’s ambulance service.

We’ll be covering all the excitement!

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Evans
    Well Nonconformist, what we need is people who accept we are a small party and the reasons we collapsed was down to all those people who refused to fully accept...
  • expats
    If anyone needed definitive proof of corruption and collusion between the police and those in high places Cressida Dick's belated 'investigation' is it... Af...
  • Nigel Hunter
    I hear that the Met will be investigating the parties. However as Sue Grey has been looking into it her information will, till the end of police investigations ...
  • [email protected]
    John Marriot - the problem with the attendance allowance was that it fuelled massive committees and frequent meetings to ensure that cllrs 'earned' enough. It w...
  • Maurice Leeke
    I think the answer to John Marriott‘s question is: Yes it is surprising that three out of four of your councillors should decide to stand down because they ha...