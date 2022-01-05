Helen Morgan challenges Prime Minister on Day 1

Within a couple of hours of being sworn in, North Shropshire’s new Lib Dem MP (never going to get tired of writing that) Helen Morgan was challenging the Prime Minister over the state of ambulance services in her constituency.

Helen tried to get Boris Johnson to commit to a “full and proper review of ambulance services by the care quality commission.” The Prime Minister refused, showing pretty callous disregard for the residents who had endured some horrifying waits for ambulances in recent weeks. The closure of four local ambulance stations has only added to current pressures.

The exchange in full went like this:

I welcome the new Member, Helen Morgan. [Hon. Members: “Hear, hear.”] Helen Morgan

(North Shropshire) (LD)

Thank you, Mr Speaker. Ambulance services and paramedics are desperately struggling to maintain a safe and timely service across the country. My constituency of North Shropshire is no exception, and inexplicably has seen two of its ambulance stations closed, as well as waiting times sky-rocket. With the crisis in emergency care escalating, will the Prime Minister commit today before this House to supporting my call for a full and proper review of ambulance services by the Care Quality Commission? The Prime Minister

It is very important that everybody should get the ambulance service that they need. That is why we are investing £55 million more and that is why there are 500 more people on the ambulance staff than there were in 2018.

Afterwards, Helen said:

There is no time to waste in solving the local ambulance crisis which is a life and death situation in Shropshire. It is essential that the Prime Minister and his Government tackle this crisis. It was disappointing to see him turn down my call for a full and proper review into services. What I heard from thousands of conversations with local people during the by-election, is that the local health crisis is the top concern in Shropshire. Yet the Prime Minister today couldn’t even acknowledge this and be willing to take action. I was elected as the MP for our area to stand up for our local health services and I will continue to do just that, holding the Prime Minister to account and making sure residents have a strong voice on their side.

A very strong start for North Shropshire’s new parliamentary champion.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings