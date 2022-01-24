Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign over birthday party

By | Mon 24th January 2022 - 10:33 pm

Every time we hear of yet another time when Downing Street staff behaved like the rules didn’t apply to them, it just brings back the pain. This isn’t just politics. It’s about reliving the emotions of a really difficult couple of years.

As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, it’s the hugs we didn’t have, the days we didn’t see our loved ones that really hurt.

Most of us bear the scars of this pandemic to a certain extent. If we hadn’t obeyed the rules, the death toll from Covid would have been so much higher. Staying at home for months on end was the only way to protect ourselves and others from a deadly virus.

But that came at a huge cost for many.

I am thinking of someone I love very much who wasn’t able to see their friends for months on end. They became very seriously ill as a result and could have lost their life. I heard yesterday about others who had not been so lucky and whose loved ones had died by suicide.

My son’s 21st fell not long before Boris Johnson’s birthday. He couldn’t see his group of friends.  His treat for the day was a trip to the drive thru McDonalds which had opened a few days previously. To be fair, he did get a nice home-cooked meal, but it’s far from the celebration he wanted.  I didn’t see my parents on their birthdays last year and my niece had to postpone her wedding. We’ve all got similar stories to tell.

It is genuinely infuriating to think that they were throwing caution to the wind in Downing Street, with cakes and singing (which was also prohibited at the time).

Ed Davey tonight called again for Boris Johnson to resign.

This can’t go on any longer.

“Party after party, lie after lie, this disgraced Prime Minister brings more pain every day to bereaved families who have already suffered too much.

“It is clear now the Sue Gray inquiry is not fit for purpose. The Met must investigate this to deliver justice for millions who sacrificed so much during this pandemic.

“Britain played by the rules which Boris Johnson wrote, but couldn’t be bothered to stick to himself. It is time he saved the country even more pain and resigned.”

If the Prime Minister survives it will be because nobody else wants the job. That is not a great position to be in.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

