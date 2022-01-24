We’re not going bust – but how will we manage our money in future?

In earlier days of Covid, I argued that we should spend whatever was needed to tackle the pandemic and not worry too much about the national debt. It seemed a no-brainer then but, as we move into post-pandemic or endemic times, things don’t look so straightforward.

To outsiders, including me, money and banking can look horribly arcane and complex. Still, it has a big influence on our lives. Active democrats need at least some understanding of it. I’ve tried to expand my own understanding and here, in summary, is how I see things:

In the UK we are in charge of our own currency, which is not pegged to any other currency or to gold or silver. We can borrow in our own currency. This means that we can’t involuntarily go bankrupt – we can create money to settle our debts. A sovereign state is not like a household.

We have to be careful. If we put too much money into circulation, by spending too much more than we raise in taxes, inflation can run wild and it can be difficult and painful to get it back under control. Too little money can mean unemployment, empty buildings and idle machinery. Things are particularly tricky at the moment because we have inflation driven by the world price of energy and by bottlenecks in supply chains from Covid and Brexit.

The size of the national debt doesn’t always matter much – it depends partly on who is financing it and at what rates of interest. At the moment, nearly 40% of the UK national debt is owed to the Bank of England, which the government owns, and there seems scant evidence that the debt is itself a problem. However, the debt is often used by right-wing Tories as an excuse for the austerity they love.

Before 2008, nearly all money in circulation was created by commercial banks through making loans. Economics textbooks used to claim that banks were mere intermediaries between savers and borrowers. But banks can lend out far more than they take in from ordinary depositors. They can borrow from the Bank of England, which can create, from nothing, whatever is wanted by the commercial banks – subject to regulations limiting the risks of their going bust and by the demand for loans at interest rates the banks want to charge.

Since 2008, the Bank of England has put nearly £900 billion into circulation by buying up mainly government debt from the commercial banks, using newly-created money, in a process known as “quantitative easing” or “QE”. This helped to rescue the banks after the 2008 crash and to keep the economy running when Covid struck. However, the banks used much of that money to increase mortgage lending on property, so raising the price of houses and making rich people richer at the expense of young people wanting to buy a home.

At any given time, there is an optimum level of government surplus or deficit. A government surplus is not always a good thing – it partly depends on the level of unemployment. More money circulating in the economy means that the private sector can invest more in productive capacity. The old textbook view that a government deficit “crowds out” private investment doesn’t always apply. The supply of money for investment isn’t fixed – new money is created in response to demand.

Today’s processes of money creation work well for the financial sector but not always for ordinary businesses and households. Most Liberal Democrats want an economy that gives everyone the chance of a good life while leaving for our children and grandchildren a healthy physical environment free from such threats as runaway global warming. We need an economy that does what we want it to do. That may mean channelling some newly-created money directly into public investment, while leaving plenty to let the private sector flourish.

Sometimes the government can safely spend more without raising taxes. When, and by how much, varies with circumstances. However, much of what we want – such as a properly funded NHS and a well-functioning social security system – means that we will need, somehow, to raise more tax.

Others may have come to different conclusions and I’d be interested to see what they are in the comments below.

* John Medway has been a Liberal Democrat member since the merger in 1988 and was an SDP councilor before that. He has an active interest in the economics of sustainability and is on the Executive of the Liberal Democrat Social Democrat Group.