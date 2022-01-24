How do we create a passion for civic activism

Engaging, informative and instrumental in building “democratic foundation” for future generations. It is wonderful that the “civic tradition” of children from the Polish Saturday School in Welwyn Garden City continues! Always in January, when some might have preferred to stay at home, a group of 12 children and a few members of staff visited the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Children had another opportunity to visit the Council Chamber, meet the Leader, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Throughout the meeting, children listened attentively and with a great desire to learn. They had a chance to learn to ask a number of questions, many surprising and thought-provoking. This time some of them included:

What is the best part of being a Councillor?

How are our taxes spent?

Is the town planning to build additional sports facilities?

What specifically is the district doing about climate change?

The trip also had another important dimension. It gave participants an opportunity to continue building a positive image of the Polish diaspora in the UK, having a real impact on our integration and inspire our students to become actively involved in the life of the local community.

Today, when so many people feel “political fatigue”, often “political passiveness”, such meetings are crucial. Our most recent event was also important for our Local Councillors, who have a regular opportunity to listen to the voice of all the ethnic groups that make up such an important “social fabric” of our district.

Of course, this is not the end of the story! Debates are also becoming an important part of our meetings. This time the topic was very topical; whether pandemic restrictions should be lifted now.

My personal highlight? I don’t think that democracy can be taught only in the classroom. Our meeting brought “democracy to life” and we’ve seen “democracy in action”. These were our key objectives, and although we have not reached the “final destination”, today we were able to plant a “democratic seed”. It was a step in the right direction. Maybe a small step, but very important. In my view, this is how a “passion for civic activism” can be born.

Our civic journey must continue, no matter what. We must continue to raise above political divisions to create opportunities for “political collaboration and maturity”. For the sake of the next generation, we can’t lose hope for a better tomorrow. However, in order to do it, we must remain an active part of the civic process.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor