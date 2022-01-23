The funny thing all those demanding “free speech” have in common

Having been active on Lib Dem social media for about eight years now, and being an admin or moderator of major Lib Dem groups for much of that time, I’ve witnessed many of the party’s internal debates lately. I’ve noticed, with increasing despair, a trend in certain quarters to bemoan the fact that there are topics which people don’t like being debated within our party.

I would have far more patience with these internal ‘free speech’ arguments if it wasn’t for the fact that there’s only ever one thing that the people advancing them seem to want to talk about at the end of the day – and they’re desperate to talk about it; they’re just bursting to say it – except, there are all these mean people out there wanting them to stop, and hurting their feelings if they say it anyway.

Bluntly, it always seems to come down to how revolting they find LGBT+ people (particularly trans+ people) – how they wish they’d be less disgustingly LGBT+ in public where other people might actually have to do things like look at them and – horror! – share space with them. And, of course, there are all these mean people wanting them to not say it, or at least to jolly well say it elsewhere, and there are all these intolerant LGBT+ folks and their allies with the temerity to call them things like “illiberal,” and “TERF,” which are terrible things to call them, because only Bad People™ are called those things.

We should not be surprised that people who are the subjects of a debate want to be a part of it. It’s also not surprising that they won’t want to debate, particularly not endlessly and at length:

1) their worth as human beings,

2) their retaining rights that they currently do, and

3) any reduction of those rights (such as, say, their ability to use toilets, except in private homes)

It would be neither “Liberal” nor moral to insist that anyone sit by smiling sweetly while others debate, in public, whether they should have, or keep having, rights that those actually having the debate already enjoy. That wouldn’t be “allowing debate” – that would be bullying. Wanting people to stop doing it isn’t “stifling free speech”, or “stopping people from feeling offended” – it’s protecting an embattled minority from psychological abuse by people who either want to inflict that abuse in the first place, or are too pig-ignorant to see that that’s what they’re doing (and too righteously-offended at the very idea that they’re being insensitive to begin to think that perhaps the people asking them to stop might have a point).

Where are the people “wanting to have the debate” about the merits of female genital mutilation? Where are the people “just asking reasonable questions” about returning the electoral franchise solely to property-owning men? Where are the people “exercising their right to free speech” so they can dispassionately discuss the advantages of reintroducing racial segregation? There aren’t any – and post-Brexit, where are the people “being intolerant of dissent” and wanting to “stifle free speech in the Party, not like in the old Liberals, oh no,” over anything at all – other than over the right of LGBT+ people (and particularly trans+ people) to just live their lives quietly outside the centre of controversy for a change?

If you’re so horrified at the idea of fellow Lib Dems suggesting that the debate you desperately want to have, or the thing you’re just bursting at the seams to say, is one you really shouldn’t, do stop and really think about why you actually want to do it – and why people might actually be asking you to stop.

If the debate that you’re so angry you can’t have is about the rights of a group you aren’t yourself part of, the reason your fellow party members are asking you to stop is because that debate is so fundamental to people’s actual lives that it’s really not worth having – because its only real effect will be to make their existence in public life more precarious. …and don’t be surprised, if you continue to argue the toss, if those same people conclude that making their existence more precarious is actually what you wanted to achieve all along – and cease to feel safe in your company.

* John Grout is a Lib Dem activist and lives in Reading.