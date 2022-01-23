Paul Heilbron

ALDC by-election report: 20 January 2022

Sun 23rd January 2022

The first intriguing by-election Thursday of 2022 was operating under the backdrop of “Partygate”. Would the shenanigans at Number 10 cut through on the local level? Can the Lib Dems strike while the irons are hot and bring home the bacon, though it’s Veganuary don’t you know? Would this week’s polls throw up any surprises? Here we have it, the round-up of all Thursday night’s by-elections.

Most notably then, Lib Dems and town council by-elections are a better match than one made in heaven. Three town council by-elections in Hatfield, Carterton and Dawlish ushered in gains, gains, gains for the native golds. Elsewhere, Labour held on in East Lothian and Charnwood BC whilst the Conservatives secured victories at Selby DC and East Lindsey DC by-elections.

There is nowhere else to start than all things town councils. A fantastic night for the Liberal Democrats ushered in a trio of successes. Tim Rowse at Hatfield TC, Natalie King at Carterton TC and Rachel Hardy at Dawlish TC all ran phenomenal campaigns and we congratulate you on your successes. What a great night to be a Liberal Democrat!

Hatfield TC, South West

  • Lib Dem (Tim Rowse): 268
  • Labour: 162
  • Conservative: 50
  • Independent: 44

Carterton TC, Shillbrook

  • Lib Dem (Natalie Jayne King): 294
  • Conservative: 139

Dawlish TC, South West

  • Lib Dem (Rachel Hardy): 644
  • Conservative: 486

Other by-elections

A double vacancy at Charnwood BC saw a double victory for Labour. Thank you to Manu Fantasie and Alex Guerrero for providing a Lib Dem voice on the ballot paper. A hotly contested, action-packed By-election over at East Lothian also brought with it an immensely high turnout for a By-election. Ultimately, it was another success for Labour up in Scotland. Thank you to Ben Morse for flying the Liberal Flag this time round.

Charnwood: Skelthorpe – Labour hold both seats

Council now:  37 Conservative, 12 Labour, 2 Independent, 1 Green

East Lothian: Preston, Seton & Gosford – Labour hold

Based on first preference votes.

Council now:  9 Labour, 7 Conservative, 6 SNP.

Selby and East Lindsey

Last but not least, the Conservatives took the seats of Byram and Brotherton on Selby DC and Chapel St Leonards on East Lindsey DC. In both By-elections there was no Lib Dem Candidate on the ballot paper and this could be a significant factor in the Tory victories. We need to strive for a full slate of candidates all of the time!

Selby: Byram & Brotherton – Conservative gain from Yorkshire Party sitting as Conservative

Council now:  19 Conservative, 8 Labour, 3 Independent, 1 Yorkshire Party

East Lindsey: Chapel St Leonards – Conservative hold

Council now:  30 Conservative, 8 Independent, 6 Labour, 6 Skegness Urban District Society, 1 Liberal Democrat, 3 various other Independents , 1 vacancy

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

