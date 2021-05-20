Late last night the news broke about the wide-reaching Government reform of the railways. In a couple of years time we will see the establishment of Great British Railways – which sounds more like a reality show, or a travelogue that features Michael Portillo’s yellow trousers.
According to the BBC, Great British Railways “will set timetables and prices, sell tickets in England and manage rail infrastructure”, that is, have control over both the physical network as well as the train operators.
I think we can all agree that the privatisation of the railways has not been a success. Quality has been inconsistent across the franchised rail networks, the fare structure has been a mystery to most travellers and there seems to be little central accountability for failures.
Are we really to believe that a right-leaning Conservative Government is planning to re-nationalise the railways? Undoubtedly the devil will be in the detail, so if you have had a chance to dissect the White Paper, known as by the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail, do please offer your comments or write us a post.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
So much of the railway structure was destroyed by Beeching. As I child I remember the steam trains, and visiting my grandparents in Radstock.
Total destruction, then rebuilding, incidentally Radstock is still without that rail connection.
When government, decided to remove large amounts of rail line to save money, it was at that time a terrible decision that still exists. Areas, just lost the connection to the outside world.
Having listened to Mr Schapps on radio this morning I have concluded that the plan is not nationalisation under another name. What it would appear to be is an attempt to rationalise, for example, the present chaotic ticketing system as well as putting the administration of our railways ‘under one roof’. It would seem that we are to have ‘son of franchise’ in that the rolling stock will stay multi coloured with a variety of logos, many run, it would seem, by foreign companies.
What I would really be interested in is whether this new ‘Great British Railways’ is going to be a quasi private enterprise on the lines of Railtrack or more like its successor, Network Rail. Either way, I just wonder how much political interference will continue.
I shall be interested to read what wiser heads than mine may have to say on the subject. At present my only connection with the railways over the past couple of years has been with the 00 Gauge variety, being the layout I created in our loft for my now middle aged sons, which I have finally brought back to life after nearly 20 years of neglect. (It was that or, following the ultimatum from my better half, getting rid!) Watching the Mallard and the Duchesse of Sutherland under LNER and LMS livery going round, as well as a few more trains from that vintage era has kept me quite busy! 😀😀