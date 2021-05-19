All Liberals must call out and combat the alarming rise of antisemitism in the UK

One of the most depressing and dangerous reactions to the current upsurge of Israeli and Palestinian violence in the Middle East has been the alarming rise in anti-Semitic incidents here in the UK.

On 13th May the Jewish Times highlighted a 250 percent increase in reported anti-Semitic incidents since the start of the recent violence.

Incidents include the now notorious video of racist abuse in North London, vile anti-Semitic abuse shouted at a Jewish schoolgirl, altercations outside synagogues and a swathe of anti-Semitic hate on social media, some of which I have witnessed.

Whatever our opinions of the rights and wrongs of the conflict, whatever our view of current policy and actions of the Israeli Government or of Hamas & Hezbollah, we must ensure in our comments that we do not fan the flames of anti-Semitism.

I do not support the Israeli government violent action in Gaza, I support a two state solution to the conflict and the rights of the Palestinian people to a homeland. I also support the right of Israel to exist and prosper.

There are four common anti-Semitic tropes, currently repeatedly appearing in social media posts about the conflict:

Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel. Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour. Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

All of these tropes contravene the IHRA working definition of Antisemitism.

I urge all Liberal to apply the prism of the IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism to their pronouncements on the current violence and to call out friends and colleagues if they see anti-Semitic posts.

Sadly anti-Semitism runs deep in our culture, it is less than 80 years since the Holocaust. As a schoolboy in the 1970’s I vividly recall a classmate saying he couldn’t play football with us one Saturday because he had to go with his parents to hand out leaflets in the Town centre.

When I asked why, Leshak said: “Because they are the only ones left.” The rest of his large extended family of Polish Jews had been murdered by the Nazi’s and the National Front (NF) were marching in our town that weekend.

Some of us went with him to help hand out the “Never Again” leaflets. This was my first political act and the beginning of my journey to Liberalism.

* Peter Rainford is a Liberal Democrat member.