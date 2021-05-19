Jane Dodds campaigns for Sarah Green in Chesham and Amersham

Jane Dodds knows what it’s like to fight – and win – a parliamentary by-election. The entire party got behind her campaign to win Brecon and Radnorshire in 2019 so she’s returning the favour by heading to Chesham and Amersham to help Sarah Green. Sarah is a fantastic candidate who would make a brilliant addition to our Westminster Parliamentary Party

Come and get Sarah Green elected in Chesham and Amersham – great to be here. Dewch i helpu Sarah Green yn Chesham ag Amersham. Gwych bod yma pic.twitter.com/DgWPiUfYKH — Jane Dodds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔶 (@DoddsJane) May 16, 2021

Activists are following Jane’s example and heading to the constituency in significant numbers. There are just 4 weeks till the by-election and the more help we get early on, the better our chances.

There are lots of ways you can help. This page on the party’s website gives you all the information you need. I can’t leave home just now, but I will be donating and hitting the phones in support of Sarah.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings