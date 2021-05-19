Stephen Lloyd announces he will not seek reselection for Eastbourne

Stephen Lloyd served as Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne from 2010-2015 and 2017-19.

He was a fantastic champion for the town and a brilliant campaigner who won against the odds in 2017. He promised his voters that he would not stand in the way of Brexit, even though he was a remainer and he kept that promise. That was not the path the party was on and for a time, he did not take the Liberal Democrat whip in the Commons. There was no animosity, though, and he remains a highly respected figure within the party.

He announced yesterday that he would not seek re-selection when the local party chooses its parliamentary candidate for the next General Election.

He said:

After a great deal of thought I have finally decided that, after 19 years serving as both your parliamentary candidate and MP, I’ll not be seeking re-election at the next General Election. It has been a huge privilege serving Eastbourne & Willingdon and I have loved every minute of it. Many thanks for your support over the years, I really am very grateful.

I will continue keeping doing what I have always done and what still remains the most important thing for me; playing an active role in our community to support our wonderful town. It will though, no longer be either as your parliamentary candidate or member of parliament. That ship has sailed….. The local party will shortly be conducting a selection process from our nationally approved parliamentary candidates list for a new PPC. As the former MP and Chair I will remain neutral throughout this process as it’s only fair to give every candidate an equal chance. I am confident our new PPC, whoever it is, can and will take back the seat from Caroline Ansell. It really is do-able in my opinion. Not least because Eastbourne & Willingdon deserves an MP who works ferociously hard for our lovely town and it’s people. Thank you again my friends. It’s been a pleasure and an honour. Stay safe now.

