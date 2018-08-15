Greenhouse Effect – Global Carbon Trading

In 2005 the EU established a cap for carbon emissions and trade program. This cap set a limit on the CO2 industry and utilities could emit. The cap is to reduce the greenhouse gases that cause global warming. A low cap will cost business, and a high one will have little impact reducing global warming. In 2017 the cap was 1.7 per cent annually that would reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030. In the EU carbon targets affect 11,000 energy and industrial plants.

With the trade program, each company has an emit target and can emit what they are allowed, reduce their emissions below that permitted and sell or bank the surplus of their emissions or emit above their allowance and buy EU Allowances in the marketplace to cover it. The market for carbon trading was $176 billion in 2011 and is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2020.

The principles of carbon market were set in 1997 through what is known as the Kyoto Protocol. The two most important carbon markets are the EU Emissions Trading System and the UN’s carbon offsetting scheme, and these are considered as failing. Although new carbon markets based on these schemes are being planned in both developed and developing nations. The reason for them failing is due to the link between carbon markets in the developed world and offsetting opportunities in developing countries and where there is some evidence that carbon markets have been compromised.

The ER trade program has failed to deter the industry from polluting by setting a high enough price. In the US carbon market has had limited success but the current administration has disdain for climate change, how successful that carbon market becomes remains to be seen. China seems to have some good news here, and that’s because they have started their carbon market that they have introduced in stages across the different industries.

There seems to be a consensus that the carbon markets have not been as successful as they should have been. A market approach works when investors have certainty about the market itself, and that isn’t quite the case here. Companies should be charged for the waste they generate and until we get wide-ranging regulations that are enforceable on limiting emissions in place the consequences will be terrible. Ultimately, those who pollute – they should have to pay.

