Immigration White Paper

Before a mass of Liberal voices condemns the party’s immigration paper and the related motion for party conference, we need to reflect on two underlying issues: first, that global population growth, combined with weak states and intermittent conflicts across the developing world, and exacerbated by climate change, mean that migration to richer and safer countries is becoming one of the most intractable issues democratic nations will face over the next generation; second, that the white working class in Britain (above all, in England) have real grievances, which we cannot dismiss, and which are partly – though only partly – associated with immigration.
Yes, much of the resentment unskilled people in England feel against incomers is unjustified and misdirected. That doesn’t mean that we should ignore it: politics, sadly, is as much about emotion as about reasoned argument. However, we can’t reassure them merely by saying that they are mistaken, or ill-informed. We have to address those grievances, by campaigning for policies that answer them.
The Leave campaign, aided and abetted by Migration Watch and the right-wing media, managed to present the challenge of immigration as coming from the European continent, triggered by EU free movement rules. In reality, migration from other EU countries has never accounted for the majority of arrivals in the UK in any year, despite the surge after east European nations joined. The real ‘Project Fear’ in the Referendum campaign was the suggestion that the entire population of Romania and Bulgaria would move to Britain, and that 70 million Turks would follow. The population of the EU-28, in total, is 500 million. However, the population of Africa has grown by 500 million over the past 30 years, and current expectations are that it will double again over the next 25-30 years. Across the Middle East and South Asia, birth-rates remain high – closely linked to the subordinate position of women and their limited access to education.
Meanwhile, climate change, as well as conflict, is making life more difficult across much of Africa and the Middle East. If you were a young Syrian, Libyan, Nigerian, Somali, Congolese or Iranian, you would try to find a way to get to a safer country, legally or illegally – and your extended family might well help to fund the costs of smuggling you through. The annual surge across the Mediterranean will continue to grow, and all European societies will face agonising choices about how to respond. The sheer scale of immigration matters; mass migration disrupts settled communities. Moreover, mass immigration affects those who are already marginal in the host country most directly, as newcomers and disadvantaged locals struggle for access to scarce resources.
We cannot shift the argument about immigration without tackling the shortage of social housing, the impact of cuts in local authority spending on our more deprived communities, the long-term failure to provide decent education and training to the children of what used to be the skilled working class, the introduction of universal credit in a form that penalises those who are struggling both to bring up children and to work, and the declining availability of health provision for people like them. We know that the relentless pursuit of cuts in public spending and lower taxation has driven this impoverishment of our former industrial towns and estates, rather than competition from immigrants; but we will not persuade them unless we can promise to spend more on their needs, to provide better chances for their children. Moreover, we have to admit that they’re not entirely wrong. The continuing neglect of apprenticeships and vocational education has been enabled by employers’ preference for direct recruitment from Eastern Europe over the more challenging task of motivating and training local labour.
Those of us who’ve spent our careers campaigning in industrial towns and cities are familiar with the resistance to easier immigration that comes from people in marginal jobs and poorer housing – even when themselves the children or grandchildren of immigrants. Unless Liberal Democrats are prepared to write off these communities and to limit our ambitions to constituencies with highly-educated professionals, we have to offer answers to their fears and hopes. It’s no easier to argue for higher taxation, to fund the regeneration of Britain’s neglected industrial communities, than for easier immigration: but we have to try. Also, we should also focus development assistance on the education of women, without which the long-term flow of desperate migrants from poor and insecure countries to rich and safe will continue to grow.
I’m very glad to see, at least, the supporters of this policy paper describing it as what it is — a pitch for the UKIP anti-immigration vote. This is, at least, more honest than those who pretend it is actually liberal.
Nonetheless, for myself, I prefer the party constitution’s commitment to free movement, rather than pandering to racism.
This article includes some disconcerting misconceptions.
There is no evidence that the ‘annual surge across the Med will continue to grow’ and indeed it has dropped significantly in the last 2-3 years, down to pre-2016 levels. Painting a continued rise as an inevitability is both contradictory to actual data and more generally a nonsense, especially considering rapid economic development and moves towards freer movement rights across numerous parts of Africa which will expand local economies and make migration within the continent a more major feature. Scaremongering about ‘continued mass migration’ helps nobody and turns migrants into some sort of conglomerated problem, undermining the liberal position of seeing migrants as individual, valid human beings to whom we have as much obligation as to anyone else.
The evidence that mass migration impacts local communities negatively is likewise not cited, probably because it doesn’t exist: the communities most opposed to immigration in the UK tend to be those with least of it, fear bred of unfamiliarity and the hard work of the right wing press in scapegoating migrants for real issues with service underfunding and jobs. People ARE wrong about this (including on apprenticeships, where the blame lies squarely with bad companies and ineffectual government). That they are wrong is not in many cases largely their fault; they have been sold a lie for decades by politicians who find it easier to blame than solve, and it is our job to counter those lies with the truth. We cannot respond to people’s actual concerns about their local services by continuing to allow people to blame them on immigration: fundamentally we need to change the narrative through which people see these problems, or we will lose and keep losing in the very communities William describes in this post.
“We have to address those grievances, by campaigning for policies that answer them.”
You yourself said that the grievances are unjustified, and you’re simultaneously arguing that we should espouse xenophobic policies to appease them?
Not only is this morally suspect, it means that we can’t argue against the polemics of the far-right! Because how can we say on the one hand “no, this is not true, immigrants are not the problem” and on the other “we are taking action to deter immigrants”?
Also, and separately, this piece does absolutely nothing to address any of the actual criticisms against the paper.
How would, for example, keeping the “no recourse to public funds for five years” rule for someone who married a British citizen, so they can’t claim benefits even if they lose their job after four years of paying taxes, mitigate climate-change-based migration needs?
How would giving more money to Theresa May’s paramilitary Border Force — the UK equivalent of ICE — help tackle the shortage of social housing?
This is a series of non-sequiturs. The paper does nothing to address the issues you name — it merely creates huge punitive bureaucratic hurdles that make the lives of immigrants more painful, in the hope that it will persuade the people you claim to have “legitimate concerns” to vote for us.
“Bigots are concerned about X, which they think is because of immigrants. If we hurt immigrants but do nothing about X, the bigots might vote for us” is not a basis for policy.
What am I reading? You seem to be saying that immigration is not a problem: “the resentment…against incomers is unjustified and misdirected”. But you then argue that we have to listen to people with “real grievances” – or, I guess, to put it in the language we hear so much – those with legitimate concerns.
I refuse to lie to make racists feel better. We have seen the language of Nick Griffin and Nigel Farage become mainstream. I won’t change who I am or what I believe and bow down to fascism.
Immigration is a good. I prefer to stand by our constitution, and our commitment to promote the free movement of people. I prefer to be a liberal democrat. A Liberal Democrat.
“second, that the white working class in Britain (above all, in England) have real grievances”
I really do love it when non-working class white men (should I say aristocratic since this is a peer of the realm?) decide to lecture the rest of us on what the white working class actually think or want.
I suppose I shouldn’t listen to the working class friends I have (not all of whom are white). I shouldn’t listen to my white working class dad either.
Instead I should listen to the patronising Lord William Wallace and his ilk who insist that the white working class all hate immigrants and, even though he knows that there’s no valid reason to hate immigration, we need to express agreement with and pander to those fears.
Meanwhile actual working class liberal voices continue to be silenced and ignored by the powers that be because they much prefer deciding for themselves what working class people want rather than lowering themselves to actually talk to them.
This whole attitude, which runs throughout Lord Wallace’s article, can go get in the sea as far as I’m concerned.
A very rational and realistic analysis of a very emotive issue. No less than I have come to expect from William over the years and William it should be remembered has spent even longer campaigning for our Party than the 35 years I have put in.
Sorry George but this working class boy, who grew up in a Council Flat and spent 25 years in elected public office representing mainly working class communities, doesnt agree with you.
Lord Wallace writes a thoughtful piece. I would, however, take issue with two aspects of the article.
First, when Lord Wallace says “…we can’t reassure them merely by saying that they are mistaken, or ill-informed. We have to address those grievances, by campaigning for policies that answer them.” – I would point out there is no them and us, just us as UK citizens and residents all in the same boat.
Secondly, when Lord Wallace concludes “It’s no easier to argue for higher taxation, to fund the regeneration of Britain’s neglected industrial communities, than for easier immigration: but we have to try” – I would say this is the opposite of what we should be arguing for.
We have to allow the adult population engaged in the production of private and public goods and services to retain more of the surplus they produce not reduce it with higher levels of taxation. Instead tax policy needs to be rebalanced with a much greater focus on the capture of economic rents for the public good – starting with Land Value Taxation. Tackle the underlying economic issues and the concerns around free movement of labour across the EU and skilled immigration from the rest of the world will disappear.
With respect to Paul Holmes, I’m more concerned about, as a party, winning the votes of those younger working class people of all ethnicities who broadly align with liberal values and appreciate diversity than I am about winning the votes of older white working class men who are mainly interested in trying to keep things the way they like to imagine they were.
As a white working class (gay) man my first comment to this article is “Do not presume to tell me what I think!”
Population growth happens most in poorer communities where low life expectancy, low wages, hunger and educational deprivation make large communal families an economic necessity to survival. Conflict generally results from power grabs by political elites, be it for land or resources or religious zeal. Migration is a human condition and has been continuous across all continents since man came out of Africa over 10,000 years ago.
If the white working class in Britain have an underlying grievance it is not with immigrants trying to flee poverty, starvation or war, it is with the political and academic elites responsible for failing to alleviate those problems, and in many cases perpetuating them as a means for bolstering their elite.
The referendum vote, the election of Donald Trump, and many other such ‘undesired outcomes’ arise because even in democracies we see the elitist offspring of the political classes perpetuated in power, whilst everyone else is left outside.
It is not that people are ignoring the facts, it is that the facts don’t actually matter because knowing the real causes of the problem does not help you solve the problem. That said, when every news outlet is dumbed down don’t criticise the recipient of the news, criticise the newscaster.
The leave campaign fed on fears, but so did the Remain campaign. It’s not a matter of who was better or worse it’s more about the simple fact that we wouldn’t be in this situation today if some political and academic elite had not been focussed on their own interests rather than the interests of the nation they fail to serve.
As Liberals and Democrats we should not excusing the argument about immigration by blaming the shortage of social housing, low wages and the dismantling of the welfare state.
What we should be doing is proposing policies to build new social housing, create higher paid work and providing a welfare state focuses on enablement rather than dependency.
Those of us from industrial towns and cities are familiar know that we have the technology to desalinate sea water and irrigate currently barren lands, to install solar and wind generators in prairies and deserts to provide the power and water needed to make them fertile. We know that we have the ability to create the technology to make migration unnecessary.
@ George Potter I have known William Wallace for nearly sixty years and know him to be a man of academic distinction, a great servant of this party, and a Liberal to the core.
As a a life peer, he is no aristocrat. He lives – as his title suggests – in the industrial West Yorkshire town of Saltaire near Bradford – a place fully representative of the issues he discusses. I know this, because I went to school nearby and still have family in the area.
I’m afraid on personal terms your post does you no credit. It exhibits many of the traits you complain of in your imaginary picture of William.
@David Raw
Forgive me for thinking that living in a listed village in a conservation area, whilst sitting as an unelected legislator for life in the House of Lords, after a lifetime career in academia and politics, isn’t exactly the typical working class lifestyle.
And regardless of his personal merits, nothing changes the fact that Lord Wallace’s article is a load of absolute illiberal bunk advocating pandering to the basest xenophobia whilst not even bothering to attempt to defend the policy paper which he is advocating.
Sometimes its really hard to support the Lib Dems. This policy proposal is proof of this.
You don’t pander to racists and xenophobes – you challenge their views and falsehoods and offer an alternative view based on facts. You challenge the issues which are deemed to create the pressures – propose policies for social housing,education,training, benefits/taxation, and challenge cuts in funding/services etc.
George Potter
You do something here which your above, nemesis, David Raw often does, but the author Lord Wallace , rarely. You think your version of Liberalism and your views are Liberalism.
David and myself had strong disagreements on local council tax, I think it unacceptable to hike it severalfold on a small holiday home for middle class people who might love and contribute to the area. He thinks it fine and thinks I do not know what I and those who are open minded enough to question what I call Marxism for middle class posers, don’t know what we are talking about.
I made the point that those who support more immigration into this country do not like free movement within it.
You are presuming that Lord Wallace is something you call him, just as David probably thinks I am right wing, you think Wallace is, illiberal.
People who have these attitudes, whether older left wing members or young libertarian ones, are not in the tradition of unity which a party needs, we can unite families with a second home, working class white people on a housing list and ethnic UK nationals who are as much a part of this country as you or I, but we cannot unite a party if we cannot be mainstream and realise all things need to be discussed and reflection is not illiberal.
Liberalism was not invented in the nineteen sixties or the recent years, nor was social democracy, much ignored in our party, by the left of old and the libertarians of now.
Mill favoured the death penalty for murder, it does not make him right, but nor did it in the context of his era make him right wing.
Something that considering increased taxation or increased immigration, does not make you, now, either, and people like me, and Lord Wallace, who unlike David I am a generation or more younger than!
“I made the point that those who support more immigration into this country do not like free movement within it.”
Says who? I want everyone to be able to move wherever they want, and I’ve literally *never* seen anyone on the pro-basic-decency-to-immigrants side argue otherwise.
George, David, Paul: can we get off the ad-homs and just agree that policies should be decided on their merits?
AGAINST
█ Not going to solve any problems
█ Illiberal
█ Hurts people (and if you don’t believe this, you’ve not spent enough time talking to people who’ve been through the immigration system)
█ Removes our ability to rebut the narrative of the far-right, and reinforces their message
FOR
█ Popular with people who have internalised the lies of the right-wing press and right-wing politicians over the last couple of decades.
” white working class in Britain ”
Why are the interests of the white working class different to those of any other colour? How about the interests of the white middle class/ upper class? Or is this a dog whistle about racism?
While there *are* good policies in the Immigration Paper and motion, they are hamstrung by being sandwiched between exactly this unhelpful pandering to “legitimate concerns”.
As Adam suggests above, let’s look at policy on it’s merits.
Can we just say:
“We believe immigration is good – culturally, economically, for us, for immigrants – and we will have policies to make it work, not to make it stop.”
Well, if anyone was in any doubt about immigration being an emotive issue it clearly is – in various directions. With my two colleagues I represent a mainly white working class ward where people tend to see me as a man of the streets rather than part of some absent elite. People’s opinions are more complex than a distorting referendum vote might suggest . For example before I was re-elected in May there were some who said “I dpn’t agree with you about the EU but …So please don’t accuse me of not listening. I suspect when it comes to the debate in Brighton I may end up on the opposite side to William, someone whom I greatly respect and who has served the party well in policy formulation and presentation over the decades. So let us have civilised rows like Liberals have traditionally been good at.
Andrew
You may not have seen those views because you do not hold them, which is good, but I can say there are many left wing libertarian types who think we need more or less open border policy plus support a sort of inverted snob anti middle class , all second home owners are villains hike up their council tax many times, policy! My view is that many on the left of this party unite on some things, not others, but there is a unity of some with that view. I am a moderate of the centre and centre left, which makes me a radical now as few like this area or stance. I want managable humane immigration and manageable humane taxation. I would abolish all income thresholds, and would allow married parteners who become but are not yet unemployed when they marry, to claim benefits as ant UK national. But I would not allow this for those not married to UK nationals. My immigration policy would be about the needs of immigrants who flee terror, but the needs of immigrants who marry UK nationals, not the interests of either anybody who fancied moving here, nor big companies who fancied moving them here. This was our policy as a party untul the party became a mix of libertarianism of right and left and socialism for those who dislike Labours realism and authoritatianism.
I also think you have misunderstood, as have those like George, there is a Green party which has views for those to the left who want open borders and prisons, and a Libertarian party for those who are of that view to the right.
I am happy in the centre and centre left but not happy with the state of the party that espouses that whether Labour or Liberal Democrat.
Have you ever been to Saltaire, Mr Potter ? You make it sound like an idyllic country retreat, but sorry, it ain’t…. and it’s certainly very different to leafy Guildford.
@ Adam Bernard Agree with you (was defending William from an ad-hom attack) – except you’ve missed the Nottingham bard and expert on the rural economy out of your list of transgressors.
“I would abolish all income thresholds, and would allow married parteners who become but are not yet unemployed when they marry, to claim benefits as ant UK national. But I would not allow this for those not married to UK nationals.”
Then what you want is not what this policy paper describes.
“there is a Green party which has views for those to the left who want open borders and prisons, and a Libertarian party for those who are of that view to the right.”
And there is a Liberal Democrat party which has, in its constitution, “Our responsibility for justice and liberty cannot be confined by national boundaries; we are committed to fight poverty, oppression, hunger, ignorance, disease and aggression wherever they occur and to promote the free movement of ideas, people, goods and services.”
There are plenty of parties which support the attitude to immigration outlined here — notably UKIP. Perhaps, rather than tell those of us who *actually support the party constitution* that we should join another party, you should consider your own options?
The Lord Wallace makes several good points but phrases them badly. Most of his last two paragraphs make far more sense, and are largely in contradiction to, the Immigration White Paper he is defending. Climate change and political instability (much of the latter caused by the former) is going to make immigration increase rather than decrease over the coming decades, and closing up borders and pretending it’s not our problem too is as inhumane as it is ineffective. We need to find a way to make immigration not only palatable but welcome in the UK.
If we are to counter the anti-immigration rhetoric which has come from the right, we do so from the basic, factual assertion that immigration benefits the UK. We must make sure those benefits are felt by all of us.
And so yes, we want more immigrants to come to this country, to work hard and pay taxes to fund our NHS and social care. We want immigrants to work alongside us to build the houses of the future. We want immigrants to help us pick the food that arrives on our plates. And at the same time, we want reform of labour laws so everybody is getting fair pay for their work, whether immigrant or British national. We want asylum seekers to have their cases addressed humanely and rapidly, rather than dragged out for years due to short staffing – and why not let them work while their cases are being decided, rather than reliant on a pittance handed out by a begrudging state? We want more international agreement on how to manage immigration on a continent-wide scale, one of the areas where the EU has too little power rather than too much.
What we utterly do not want, is the inhumane treatment proposed by the Immigration White Paper due for debate at Conference – an extension of the time against recourse to public funds and services; employers compelled to snitch on their staff as part of a hostile environment; increased funding of the ICE-equivalent Border Force.
The Immigration White Paper is a sop to people who will never vote for us – if they believe we should be tough on immigration, then they’ll vote for a party like the Tories, UKIP or Labour who they believe will do that job properly. And it turns away people who might vote for a liberal, pro-immigration party who are keen that the benefits of immigration are redistributed into our societies, making them more cohesive, tolerant and united
What have the “White Working Class” done to be patronised ? Being poor or less educated doesnt mean that you dont grow up. Adults should be treated like adults, when we disagree with them we should say so, politely but unapologetically. We cant fight Racism by soft pedalling & its actually rude to tell people that they have a point when you dont think they do.
Overwhelmingly, Liberals believe that Racism is wrong, factually & morally & we should say so, often & loudly.