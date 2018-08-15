What IF… We Leave with no Deal

If the Tories throw caution to the wind and somehow manage to leave the EU because they put dogma above the consequences of leaving with no deal, what will the impact of that be for us? Below is a small account of the possible results of that action. I put this forward to reinforce why the Lib Dems are against Brexit and now (as another possibility has emerged) an exit without a deal.

Currently, there are no queues of countries enthusiastically waiting to trade with us (as the Leavers said they would be) and even if there where it will take years not months to agree on a trade deal. Going to World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs will hit the poorest hard, and they are the ones who can least afford it (to quote John Major). Further HM Treasury forecasts that a collapse in talks would push the UK into recession and lead to a sharp rise in unemployment. Going to WTO rules will result in immediate customs and regulatory checks and WTO requires countries to charge the same tariffs to all countries. As a trading nation, you can’t show favour to one country as you have to treat all countries the same.

Theresa May has asked companies to start stockpiling food. The food industry employs a just in time approach to purchasing, holding and selling food products and as a sector, they have in the main sold off most of their warehouses. The capital cost of stockpiling will now be too great.

It was interesting to read the council that will be administrating the port at Dover is asking for 13 miles of motorway to be dedicated to the expected queues they feel will result for years to come. This is because there will need to be a holding area for the 10,000 lorries a day that will now require customs checks to enter the EU. Remember also that 53 per cent of British imports come from the EU,

Project lies continuing with their duplicitous ways: Dominic Raab claimed the EU would be worse off than the UK from a no-deal, but officials in his department later clarified that his comments only related to financial derivatives. Regarding the point about EU being hit hard with us leaving it should be noted that the EU27’s GDP is about $13.5 trillion compared to our $2.6 trillion. Realistically, the importance of the UK’s economy to the EU as a bloc is less than the other way around, although it would be correct to say that those who trade closely with the UK will be hit hard.

Northern Ireland is heavily reliant for there power from the Republic of Ireland, and they will see the costs of their electricity go up. The rest of the UK has as much as 40 per cent of their coal, oil and gas of its energy supply come through Norway or EU – we too will see our energy costs go up. Again the poorest, who can least afford it, will be hit the hardest.

The more you search, the more you find. You have to think for any sane person it is almost inconceivable to think about leaving the EU let alone without a deal because of the severe damage it will do to the UK. Tory dogma is going to cost the UK gravely.

Responding to new polling by BMG Research which reveals 41% of the public would blame Theresa May’s Government if Brexit talks led to a no-deal, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“Theresa May and her ragtag Conservative party are making a mess of Brexit, and this poll shows the public know it. “Any Brexit deal, a no-deal or otherwise, is a bad deal. Bad for our NHS, for jobs and for the environment. It is time the Labour party realised that too. “All this mess can be avoided, however, by giving the people a final say on the deal, and an opportunity to Exit from Brexit.”

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team