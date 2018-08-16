Travel for Sport Post-Brexit

Following on from the European Athletics Championships last week in Berlin comes this letter from the Government on the free movement of those involved in sport after Brexit.
It was in answer to a letter from the Chair of the House of Lords EU Home Affairs Sub-Committee, Lord Jay of Ewelme. It begins,
The Home Affairs Sub-Committee of the House of Lords EU Committee recently concluded an inquiry into Brexit: freedom of movement in the fields of sport and culture. The Committee will publish a report on freedom of movement in the field of culture; this letter refers to the evidence that we took on sport, and asks for elaboration of a number of points that witnesses raised.
The inquiry considered how the UK’s decision to end free movement from the EU might affect the two sectors. We received written evidence from a range of individuals and organisations, and held two oral evidence sessions.
He goes on to ask the following questions:
- Has the Government made an analysis of the number of EU27 citizens working in the UK sports sector?
- Has the Government considered the effect of ending free movement on sports such as horseracing?
- Has the Government assessed whether extra Tier 5 or Tier 2 visas will need to be issued for EU27 sportspeople wishing to enter the UK post-Brexit, and if so, how many extra visas might be needed?
- How will non-elite EU27 sportspeople enter the UK after the end of the transition period? Will the Government introduce a preferential system for EU27 sportspeople, or will they fall under the rules that currently exist for non-EU sportspeople?
- How, if at all, does the Government plan to ensure that sportspeople, other sports sector workers, and fans, will be able to travel and work in the EU after the transition period?
- What will the Government offer to the EU in return?
Tracey Crouch MP, the Minister for Sport and Civil Society, responded to each of his questions in turn. The full letter is worth a read, but here are some excerpts:
DCMS’s sector employment estimates show that employment in the sport sector was 581,000 in 2017 (1.8% of UK jobs).1 EU nationals in the sport sector accounted for 3.6% of all employed and self-employed jobs (21,000) in 2017. As the Committee found in its oral evidence session with Mr Allen, Mr Baston and Mr Bukalski, EU citizens make significant contributions to sport in the UK, from sports professionals and coaches at the elite end through to operational roles that support the running of matches, stadiums and the physical activity and leisure sector.
We recognise the value of talented individuals and groups of sportspeople coming to the UK. In the White Paper, the government confirmed the importance it attaches to the mobility of talented individuals to support cultural and sporting cooperation in the chapter on the Cooperative Accord on culture and education. The precise way in which the government will control the movement of EU nationals to Britain after we leave the EU is yet to be determined. We are carefully considering a range of options for the future immigration system and we will make decisions based on evidence and our engagement with stakeholders.
We recognise the important role that fans and tourists have in supporting the UK’s sport sector. In the White Paper, the government set out its intention to develop a framework for mobility, which will allow people to travel freely, without a visa, for tourism and temporary business activity.
Leaving the EU will mean an end to freedom of movement. As I have previously explained, we fully recognise the need for UK sports to access top global talent and conversely for British sportspeople to compete at the highest levels of international sport. In the White Paper, we set out our ambition to negotiate a Co-operative Accord on culture and education to support ongoing collaboration between the EU and the UK. The proposed Accord will be underpinned by our desire to agree a reciprocal framework for mobility.
The UK has proposed reciprocal visa-free travel arrangements to enable UK and EU citizens to continue to travel freely for tourism in the future, which will enable EU sports fans to continue to come to the UK to support our world-leading sports teams and major events, and vice versa. The UK has also been clear that we want these reciprocal mobility arrangements to be as streamlined as possible to ensure smooth passage for legitimate travel while strengthening the security of the UK’s borders.
Those working in sport and culture are greatly affected by Brexit. It is good to see the Committee asking detailed questions on the provisions for sportspeople. As a musician with many friends affected by future arrangements on free movement for working in the EU, I have read this discourse with interest. It is not only our economy but our well-being that is influenced by sport and culture.
Prior to the UK joining the EEC I went on holiday to France and Spain and worked in Germany without any border problem other than showing my passport.
However, at that time it did take some effort to acquire a visa to travel to the USA for a training course.
In my view after we leave the EU we will just revert to how things were before we joined the EEC.
Like David Evershed, I worked and studied in West Germany during the 1960s. For the former I needed a residence permit, which I obtained from the West German Embassy in London. So, like him, I reckon it would be status quo ante.
Might I suggest that Ms Johnson concentrates on other matters more pertinent to her ‘constituency’ if she intends to make her mark there? We are in grave danger of doing Brexit to death!
Bless i don’t think you understand what “status quo” means. It means “the existing state of affairs, especially regarding social or political issues”. I needed a visa, but you don’t now hardly status quo is it, ah you say but i added an “ante” so what you are actually saying is “the previously existing state of affairs”. Which is extremely unlikely as times move on (even if you haven’t noticed). So As David mentions Germany shall we see what it is likely someone would need to do to work there.
If you are interested in an employment visa for Germany, go to the nearest German Embassy or Consulate in order to:
apply in person
bring a valid passport and at least one copy thereof
supply several passport photographs
pay the required fee
provide additional documents (e.g. a certificate of good conduct, a job contract, diplomas and references, etc.).
Details regarding the visa application process may vary according to your country of origin. Please contact your local German Embassy to check the exact requirements.
If you are already employed at the foreign branch office of a German company, this is likely to speed up things. Your employer can help you with the immigration process or provide you with a contract for an intra-company transfer. The latter often makes it a lot easier to obtain a work visa for Germany.
http://germanculture.com.ua/german-facts/how-to-get-a-work-permit-for-germany/
So much better than the present situation, i mean now you can just move in the future you can jump through hoops. So it may be a return to old controls (with a few more bells and whistles) but a step forward I rather think not.
I think it is sad when people hark on about their youth and imply we can return to that. I know that was a big driver of Brexit among the older Brexiteers but you cannot turn back time. So harping on about your trip to Germany fifty odd years ago and how we can return to that era is just wrong and to be frank rather sad.
‘Time and tide wait for no man’ not even old Brexiteers.
It is far from obvious that the first two commentators read the article, their comments seem to belong to something else. Possibly they like adding comments, but have little interest in issues affecting sports men and women. Even so, Brexit is likely to lead to a messy situation, because if the EU countries have preferential treatment, other countries will not be happy.
Kirsten mentions musicians; I am sure she could have written more about musicians, writers and other creative artists, who are also affected. Currently UK is very prohibitive. To suggest reverting back to how it was 50 years ago, is merely a shrug, conveying a ‘don’t care’ response.
@Frankie
If you were referring to me, please read carefully what I wrote. It reads “status quo ANTE”, which means roughly how things were BEFORE.