Travel for Sport Post-Brexit

Following on from the European Athletics Championships last week in Berlin comes this letter from the Government on the free movement of those involved in sport after Brexit.

It was in answer to a letter from the Chair of the House of Lords EU Home Affairs Sub-Committee, Lord Jay of Ewelme. It begins,

The Home Affairs Sub-Committee of the House of Lords EU Committee recently concluded an inquiry into Brexit: freedom of movement in the fields of sport and culture. The Committee will publish a report on freedom of movement in the field of culture; this letter refers to the evidence that we took on sport, and asks for elaboration of a number of points that witnesses raised. The inquiry considered how the UK’s decision to end free movement from the EU might affect the two sectors. We received written evidence from a range of individuals and organisations, and held two oral evidence sessions.

He goes on to ask the following questions:

Has the Government made an analysis of the number of EU27 citizens working in the UK sports sector?

Has the Government considered the effect of ending free movement on sports such as horseracing?

Has the Government assessed whether extra Tier 5 or Tier 2 visas will need to be issued for EU27 sportspeople wishing to enter the UK post-Brexit, and if so, how many extra visas might be needed?

How will non-elite EU27 sportspeople enter the UK after the end of the transition period? Will the Government introduce a preferential system for EU27 sportspeople, or will they fall under the rules that currently exist for non-EU sportspeople?

How, if at all, will the Government protect what Angus Bujalski called the “business of sport” from any negative effects associated with ending free movement?

Has the Government given any consideration to introducing a seasonal workers scheme for EU27 workers in the sports sector?

Has the Government assessed how UK sports, from the elite to the grassroots level, would be affected should the UK no longer be able to make use of the Kolpak ruling?

The Government’s current proposal is for an “association agreement” with the EU. Under the terms of an association agreement, would UK sportspeople be able to play in EU sports teams as “homegrown” players, post-Brexit? And could EU sportspeople continue to play in the UK as such?

How, if at all, does the Government plan to ensure that sportspeople, other sports sector workers, and fans, will be able to travel and work in the EU after the transition period?

What will the Government offer to the EU in return?

Tracey Crouch MP, the Minister for Sport and Civil Society, responded to each of his questions in turn. The full letter is worth a read, but here are some excerpts:

DCMS’s sector employment estimates show that employment in the sport sector was 581,000 in 2017 (1.8% of UK jobs).1 EU nationals in the sport sector accounted for 3.6% of all employed and self-employed jobs (21,000) in 2017. As the Committee found in its oral evidence session with Mr Allen, Mr Baston and Mr Bukalski, EU citizens make significant contributions to sport in the UK, from sports professionals and coaches at the elite end through to operational roles that support the running of matches, stadiums and the physical activity and leisure sector.

We recognise the value of talented individuals and groups of sportspeople coming to the UK. In the White Paper, the government confirmed the importance it attaches to the mobility of talented individuals to support cultural and sporting cooperation in the chapter on the Cooperative Accord on culture and education. The precise way in which the government will control the movement of EU nationals to Britain after we leave the EU is yet to be determined. We are carefully considering a range of options for the future immigration system and we will make decisions based on evidence and our engagement with stakeholders.

We recognise the important role that fans and tourists have in supporting the UK’s sport sector. In the White Paper, the government set out its intention to develop a framework for mobility, which will allow people to travel freely, without a visa, for tourism and temporary business activity.

Leaving the EU will mean an end to freedom of movement. As I have previously explained, we fully recognise the need for UK sports to access top global talent and conversely for British sportspeople to compete at the highest levels of international sport. In the White Paper, we set out our ambition to negotiate a Co-operative Accord on culture and education to support ongoing collaboration between the EU and the UK. The proposed Accord will be underpinned by our desire to agree a reciprocal framework for mobility.

The UK has proposed reciprocal visa-free travel arrangements to enable UK and EU citizens to continue to travel freely for tourism in the future, which will enable EU sports fans to continue to come to the UK to support our world-leading sports teams and major events, and vice versa. The UK has also been clear that we want these reciprocal mobility arrangements to be as streamlined as possible to ensure smooth passage for legitimate travel while strengthening the security of the UK’s borders.

Those working in sport and culture are greatly affected by Brexit. It is good to see the Committee asking detailed questions on the provisions for sportspeople. As a musician with many friends affected by future arrangements on free movement for working in the EU, I have read this discourse with interest. It is not only our economy but our well-being that is influenced by sport and culture.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.