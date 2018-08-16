Shameful! Half of prisoners are abandoned on release

Recent reports based on the Freedom of Information request made by Liberal Democrats highlight the shocking abandonment of prisoners upon release. This is when they are most vulnerable and in need of help to transition into a settled place in society.

Lib Dem Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey MP revealed that more than 100,000 prisoners across England and Wales left prison for “unsettled” or “unknown” accommodation in the last three years, almost half of the 220,411 prisoners released in that period. A full table of figures for individual prisons can be found here.

Ed Davey said the new figures proved “the criminal justice system is fundamentally failing when people are reoffending just to get a meal or a place to sleep.”

The Ministry of Justice figures show that 36,945 people (16.8%) were released to “unsettled accommodation” – mostly rough sleeping and other forms of homelessness – between April 2015 and March 2018. This group is much more likely to reoffend than those who have stable housing upon release.

A further 67,577 (30.7%) were released to unknown accommodation, making it much harder for them to continue to receive services to support rehabilitation.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey MP said:

To prevent reoffending, prisons should be places of rehabilitation and recovery, and that work must continue when offenders leave the prison gates. The thousands of people who have nowhere to go upon release are less likely to be able to get a job or have access to education or healthcare. It’s hardly surprising that some turn to stealing or even choose to go back to prison for the sake of a warm, dry bed. The criminal justice system is fundamentally failing when people are reoffending just to get a meal or a place to sleep. The Liberal Democrats have consistently argued that the Government must ensure arrangements are in place for housing, healthcare and benefits when people leave prison.

This is an issue to campaign on up and down the country – we have a good policy on homelessness, and part of that strategy needs to be in supporting prisoners on release. As Ed emphasises, rehabilitation, training and support is what needs to be provided, getting people back into jobs and daily routines.