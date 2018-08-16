Caron Lindsay

We’re back to GAIINING on a Thursday night…

By | Thu 16th August 2018 - 11:44 pm

After disappointment last week, we’ve GAINED a seat tonight:

Well done to David Goode and his team.

And a gain in vote share from a standing start for Andy Minty in Bury:

Sadly we didn’t have a candidate in Neath and Port Talbot:

That is one mighty poor Tory vote…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

