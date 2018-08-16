We’re back to GAIINING on a Thursday night…

After disappointment last week, we’ve GAINED a seat tonight:
Knaresborough result. Lib Dems 2051 (54.7%) +6.5% Cons 1313 (35%) -18.5% Lab 369 (9.8%) -5.9% A @LibDems gains from the Conservatives
— ALDC (@ALDC) August 16, 2018
Well done to David Goode and his team.
And a gain in vote share from a standing start for Andy Minty in Bury:
East (Bury) result:
LAB: 64.2% (+4.3)
CON: 25.2% (+8.6)
UKIP: 4.8% (-13.8)
GRN: 3.5% (-1.3)
LDEM: 2.2% (+2.2)
Labour HOLD.
Turnout: 25.7%
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) August 16, 2018
Sadly we didn’t have a candidate in Neath and Port Talbot:
Gwynfi (Neath Port Talbot) result:
IND (Jones): 57.8% (+13.8)
PC: 15.7% (+15.7)
LAB: 12.9% (-43.1)
IND (Joshua): 9.7% (+9.7)
IND (Paul): 3.0% (+3.0)
CON: 0.9% (+0.9)
Independent GAIN from Labour.
Turnout: 51.3%
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) August 16, 2018
That is one mighty poor Tory vote…
Note the Conservative candidate polled 4 votes.
Jones (Ind): 268
Plaid Cymru: 73
Labour: 60
Joshua (Ind): 45
Paul (Ind): 14
Conservative: 4 https://t.co/PdDEExfkJi
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) August 16, 2018
BTW ALDC have updated their twitter feed with revised percentage changes – which is also what Britain Elects is tweeting:
“Those changes in percentages should read Lib Dem +20.1% Con -3.3% Lab -1.3% there was no UKIP or Green candidate this time”
