Growing our Movement: A vision for Liberal Democrat renewal

Editor’s Note: In November party members will be voting to elect our next Party President. At Lib Dem Voice we welcome posts from each of the candidates – one to launch their candidature plus a maximum of one per week during the actual campaign.

The news that our membership has halved in five years, is not simply a statistic to be dismissed or explained away, it’s a call to action. As Liberal Democrats, we must confront this reality with both honesty and determination.

It’s been at the heart of my campaign as Vice President, because if we’re going to improve diverse representation we must fix engagement. We need to start at our grassroots.

Let me be clear: this is not about diminishing the extraordinary achievements of our parliamentary team or our incredible councillors. Our 72 MPs and thousands of councillors are delivering real change in communities across the UK, holding this government to account and winning on key campaigns from justice to the environment. But electoral success and organisational vitality don’t always go hand in hand. We can celebrate our electoral gains whilst acknowledging that our membership base requires urgent renewal.

The challenge before us is fundamental. As we’ve rebuilt our parliament party and council base, we’ve treated membership growth as an administrative afterthought rather than the lifeblood of our movement. We’ve assumed that electoral victories would automatically translate into organisational strength. The numbers tell us otherwise. Whilst we’ve been focused, rightly, on winning seats, we’ve inadvertently allowed our grassroots foundations to weaken.

A thriving membership base is our connection to communities, and our source of renewal. The drop speaks to a hunger for authentic political engagement, for movements that feel genuinely participatory rather than transactional. Many people are seeking parties that offer meaningful involvement, not just occasional requests for donations or signatures on petitions.

As Vice President, I would implement a comprehensive renewal strategy built on three interconnected pillars.

First, we must revolutionise how we welcome and engage with local communities.

Currently, too many people join our party and hear nothing for weeks. Their enthusiasm dissipates in the silence. We have communities desperate for solutions left feeling politically homeless. At the heart of this is about supporting candidates and campaigners with concrete practical support and training programmes. This means practical assistance: training, resources for accessible venues, translation support, and funding for targeted outreach to underrepresented communities.

Second, we must unlock diversity from the widest range of backgrounds. My work with the Lib Dem Campaign for Race Equality and Chinese, East & South East Asian Liberal Democrats has shown me how transformative genuine inclusion can be. But inclusion isn’t simply about representation at the top, it’s about ensuring every local party has the resources, training and support to become genuinely welcoming spaces. It’s about bringing together AOs, local parties and organisations who have been doing great to give them the recognition and resources they deserve, while also sharing best practices across the party.

Third, we must make membership meaningful. People don’t join political parties to receive newsletters; they join to make change happen. We need to create multiple pathways for engagement, a place where everyone from traditional campaigning to digital activism, from policy development to community organising. Local parties require practical support and resources to run engaging activities that fit around modern lives.

This is about building the movement we need to deliver the transformative change Britain deserves and pushing back on populism. Every challenge facing our country from the climate emergency to rebuilding our NHS, from tackling inequality to reforming our broken political system, requires sustained grassroots mobilisation.

My experience spans every level of our party. I’ve organised local campaigns, stood for council, worked with diverse communities across the country, and now serve as an MP. I understand viscerally how grassroots energy translates into electoral success. But I also recognise where we’re falling short.

The Vice President role exists precisely for moments like this. It’s designed to be an official champion for ethnic minorities, yes, but also a bridge between our parliamentary presence and our grassroots reality. I would use this platform to drive genuine organisational renewal, working with state parties, local parties and headquarters to implement systematic change.

We face a choice. We can treat this membership challenge as a temporary embarrassment to be managed with better marketing, or we can recognise it as an opportunity for fundamental renewal. I choose renewal.

The Liberal Democrats have always been at our best when we’ve combined electoral effectiveness with grassroots vitality. We can reclaim that tradition. But it requires leadership that understands both the urgency of our situation and the practical steps needed to address it.

This is my commitment: to grow our party inclusively, to make membership meaningful, and to build the grassroots movement our values and our country deserve. The work begins now.

* Victoria Collins is MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted and a candidate for Vice President