Former top civil servant Gus O’Donnell explains why he’s voting Lib Dem in the European elections

By | Wed 22nd May 2019 - 9:00 am

It’s been really lovely to have all the celebrity endorsements we’ve had in recent days – Katy Brand, Emma Kennedy, Susan Penhaligon, Bamber Gascoigne, Greg Dyke and Simon Callow.

However, when people who know exactly how government works urge a Liberal Democrat vote, then it’s really getting serious.

For six years, Gus O’Donnell served as Cabinet Secretary, the highest ranked civil servant in the country, under three Prime Ministers, Blair, Brown and Cameron.

He now sits in the House of Lords.

In an unprecedented article for Times Red Box (£), he explains why he feels it is his “civil duty” to vote Liberal Democrat on Thursday:

I have made clear that since the executive and parliament have so far failed to find an acceptable form of Brexit, I reluctantly believe the only way to bring the country together is to give the people the chance to approve any final deal in a referendum. My view remains that leaving the EU is on balance bad for the country for economic reasons and because of its impact on our global influence.

So I would be supporting Remain in such a vote, which brings us to the European elections. I am extremely disappointed that while the Brexit party is an obvious choice for dedicated Leavers the Remain vote is potentially spread across many parties.

This is deeply disappointing and very annoying, particularly given that the Liberal Democrats seemed to be prepared to cooperate with other parties. Under the voting system used for European elections it means that the Brexit Party will do extremely well compared with the Remain parties unless supporters of the latter view vote tactically.

This means voting Liberal Democrat in England, so that’s what I will do. I would urge all those who support Remain to do the same.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Jayne Mansfield 22nd May '19 - 9:26am

    In the article, ‘ Breaking the deadlock: O Donnell supports a confirmatory Vote’, Lord O’Donnell, sets out one of the most thoughtful arguments as to why he has finally concluded that a confirmatory vote is now a necessary.

    ‘Breaking the deadlock: O’Donnell supports a confirmatory Vote’ . Global Government Forum. 9.4.2019

  • Bill le Breton 22nd May '19 - 10:07am

    8 out of the top 10 twitter accounts supporting the Brexit Party are bots, according to the Mirror.

    A lesson I learnt from Paddy Ashdown was that when troops were giving their all in the last days of a campaign, he was quietly thinking about and writing down a camp[aign for the next election. I sincerely hope someone is doing that now.

    The next campaign is either another referendum or it is a General Election. And we face a new opponent, in the Brexit Party, and a new way of campaigning. I have tried to point to the way Farage is going to fight that election and for us to be happy that certain prominent people are supporting us tactically in these EU elections is not going to hack it in the next battle – which is the battle for representative democracy itself.

    Farage is building a machine with which he can persuade people to vote for policies and one that mirrors dangerously closely to the way the Canadian Liberals won their election. His aim though is to use that ‘machine’ not just to win representation on Parliaments but to then transfer the decision making away from Parliaments, Assemblies and Councils to plebicites. (Which he believes he can influence to back policies.)

    The criticism of community politics was always that it was exploiting the power of local heroes over those communities instead of building the capacity of those communities to increase liberty.

    People like Farage and Trump and many more across the globe are now using social media to create an illusion of choice, of liberty, which they believe they can control.

    How do we beat them on the battle field of their choosing – another referendum?

  • Peter Martin 22nd May '19 - 10:08am

    Can we be clear what a confirmatory vote actually means?

    As I understand the proposals, we have, on the one side, some variant of a negotiated ‘deal’ which will be based on accepting Mrs May’s widely hated WA. On the other we have the option of Remain.

    Therefore it doesn’t really matter just what variant is offered. Hardly anyone will vote for it, there may well be a Leave boycott, and so giving Remain and easy ‘win’.

    Does anyone really think this will solve anything?

