The Voice

Greg Dyke urges Remainers to vote Lib Dem

By | Wed 22nd May 2019 - 8:00 am

Greg Dyke, television executive, broadcaster and former Director-General of the BBC, has endorsed the Lib Dems as the party of Remain. He is encouraging all Remainers to vote Lib Dem.

Greg says:

I strongly believe that Britain is better off inside than outside the European Union and will therefore be backing the Liberal Democrats – the leading pro-European party, and the one that has fought longest and hardest against Brexit – in this week’s European election.

If you too oppose Brexit, and favour the UK Remaining in the EU at this crucial moment in our country’s history, I would urge you to vote Lib Dem on Thursday too.

This follows a series of celebrity endorsements calling for remain voters to vote Lib Dem in the European Elections on Thursday. Bamber Gascoigne, Katy Brand, Emma Kennedy and Simon Callow have pledged their support, urging voters to support the Liberal Democrats as the party of Remain.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 22nd May - 8:38am
    @ Sue Sutherland, Quite so.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 22nd May - 8:01am
    cont I think we are making some progress on challenging these ideas. When I first came across MMT thinking a few years ago, hardly anyone...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 22nd May - 8:00am
    @ Michael BG, The conventional and mainstream economic thinking at the moment is that the duty of the government is to run a balanced budget,...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 22nd May - 7:07am
    David Penhaligon. Now, there’s a name to conjure with. If only he hadn’t died before he could have realised his potential. Together with a rapidly...
  • User Avatarfrankie 22nd May - 5:58am
    Glen, I find simple words are easier to understand. However I think you need to look up the meaning of the big word "whatabouttery", because...
  • User AvatarThomas 22nd May - 4:13am
    Alex Macfie - probably because the Liberals during the 19th century followed laissez-faire belief in economic policy-making, which is right-wing these days but not right-wing...