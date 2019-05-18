Guy Verhofstadt’s glorious private rant in BBC4’s “Brexit: Behind closed doors”

If you haven’t already watched it, it’s very much worth watching BBC 4’s “Storyville – Brexit: Behind closed doors” made by Belgian filmmaker Lode Desmet. He had behind-the-scenes access to Guy Verhofstadt and his family and team during the two years of the Brexit negotiations. (Guy Verhofstadt is the Brexit co-ordinator for the European Parliament). Part 1 is available for the next 20 days on BBC iPlayer here . Part 2 is available for 21 days here

It’s a beautifully made and fascinating documentary. I particularly liked the way that they showed some of Guy Verhofstadt’s hinterland in terms of his family, his villa in Tuscany, his vineyard bottling operation and his vintage car racing. Some of the car racing is done at Silverstone in Northamptonshire, revealing an Anglophile streak in Mr Verhofstadt.

But the bulk of the programme follows Verhofstadt through endless meetings with European Parliamentarians, team colleagues, politicians and the EU Brexit negotiating team, including their leader Michel Barnier.

M. Barnier comes up with a remarkably astute summary of the situation just as the March deadline for the Article 50 period came up:

There is a very serious crisis in the UK, which, by the way, in my view isn’t a crisis linked to the text of Brexit, and even less to the Irish backstop, it’s a much deeper crisis, an existential one.

For me, the highlight of the film comes at 43’50” in part two when the British parliament starts doing “indicative votes” on various amendment options. This infuriates Verhofstadt who shares an extraordinary and wonderful Dutch/English rant with his office colleagues, all the while waving his arms about extravagantly:

We should get cross with the British. Or the British political class. A parliament is not a casino, eh? Within fourteen days, again, on a number of amendments. A pe, pe, pe, pe. A little bit there, a little bit there. And they will pass with a majority of ten, fifteen. That’s what they are doing. …the game of: Oh, this amendment. Oh, this amendment. Will it pass? No? Yes? Oh it passed. Ah, fifteen. They like it. It’s like a football match. And it’s always the same. What we’re seeing is like Manchester City against Manchester United. Sometimes it’s Manchester City who wins and sometimes Manchester United. But they like it. Again, 1-1, 1-2. No, 2-1 now. And meanwhile {whistles}: Nothing happens.

This glorious tirade is partly accompanied by the the animated Queen (snapshot above), gently waving goodbye. It is documentary-making at its most brilliant.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.