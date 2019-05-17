Mark Valladares

17 May 2019 – today's press releases

Vince Cable visits Gibraltar ahead of EU Elections

Vince Cable, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, is visiting Gibraltar today as part of the Liberal Democrats’ EU Election campaign.

Mr Cable will be meeting trade unions and businesses from both sides of the border as well as Gibraltarian politicians, including the Chief Minister of Gibraltar.

Ahead of the visit, Vince Cable said:

The folly of Brexit could hardly be more starkly obvious or more keenly felt than in Gibraltar. By leaving the European Union, we enable Spain to make ever more outrageous demands about Gibraltar with no British voice at the table to speak for the Gibraltarian people.

The 33,000 people who live here could not be clearer that they want to remain British. Brexit puts their future at risk.

With 13,000 people crossing the border in and out of Spain every day, the protection of free movement is critical and it can only be assured by retaining EU membership.

I’m here today to hear from those most affected and with a clear message that every Lib Dem vote in Gibraltar, and at home in Britain, is a vote to Stop Brexit.

Corbyn fails at Customs Union stitch up

Responding to the news that talks between Labour and the Conservatives have broken down, Liberal Democrat member of the DExEU committee, Wera Hobhouse said:

After six wasted weeks, the Brexit talks between Labour and the Conservatives have failed.

Jeremy Corbyn has made it clear that the talks broke down because they failed to agree a Customs Union. Labour remainers will be furious. Jeremy Corbyn should have been arguing for a final say on the deal not a Brexit stitch up. It’s a woeful dereliction of duty in opposition.

It is totally clear that the only strong and credible remain party in the country is the Liberal Democrats. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats in the European Elections next week is a vote to stop Brexit.

