Jo Swinson MP

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia: We’ll never stop fighting for equality

By | Fri 17th May 2019 - 3:25 pm

Six years ago, when I was Equalities Minister, I was due to attend a celebration of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). My colleague, Lynne Featherstone, who was instrumental to the Same Sex Marriage Bill, had worked up a document that called for action on LGBT+ rights and which was to be signed by a dozen European Ministers at this event.

In the months leading up to it, the Conservatives were copied in on the different versions and didn’t say a word. So we all thought they were fine with it all.

But then, suddenly, just three days before I was supposed to travel and sign the document on behalf of the UK, I was told I could no longer go and we wouldn’t be signing the pledge that we had written…

I asked why, but no reason or rationale was given. I offered to look into making changes to the pledge so that it might become palatable to the Conservatives. We had advisers working on finding a way through, and we even asked if Nick could speak to Cameron, but the Prime Minister was out of the country and we just didn’t have enough time. So I didn’t go, and we didn’t sign it.

Just a few days later, the Same Sex Marriage Bill came back to the House of Commons for Report Stage. And I thought that that must have been the reason why the Conservatives had suddenly changed their minds. They knew they had a few difficult days ahead with their backbenchers and didn’t want to ruffle any more feathers when they needed the votes to get the Bill through. Fair enough, I thought.

The solution was obvious. We would just sign the pledge a few months later, with less fanfare. So I went back and asked again. And again, I was told no. In fact, the following year while I was on maternity leave, Jenny Willott was also prevented from attending the same IDAHOBIT event.

That’s when it became obvious. This wasn’t just about unfortunate timing. While for us the Same Sex Marriage Bill is still to this day one of our proudest Coalition achievements, we recognised then and still do now that so much more needs to be done to protect the rights of the LGBT+ community – both here in the UK and all around the world. Same Sex Marriage was a huge win, on a long journey.

But for the Conservatives, the Bill was all they needed to do to be able to say they’d done something for LGBT+ rights. Another box ticked, and there was no need to upset the dinosaurs on their backbenches any more for the sake of equality.

This is exactly why the UK is in such desperate need for a strong liberal movement. For us equality isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have, and we’ll never stop fighting for it.

* Jo Swinson is Liberal Democrat MP for East Dunbartonshire, and was a Minister in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Equalities Minister from 2012-15.

