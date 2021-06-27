Hancock out, Javid in

By | Sun 27th June 2021 - 5:55 am

Under relentless pressure after he was pictured in a romantic clinch in breach of coronavirus restrictions, Matt Hancock last night resigned as secretary of state for health. He told Boris Johnson:

The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis… We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance.

He is replaced by former home secretary and chancellor, Sajid Javid.

Matt Hancock has probably had the hardest brief of any minister in peacetime. He never quite seemed on top of the task. Part of his problem, if Dominic Cummings is to be half believed, was due to internal cabinet tensions. And Boris Johnson proved to be the Great Hesitator, introducing restrictions always a little too late. Despite the mistakes, the barely functioning track and trace service and criticism from MPs, including Ed Davey, Hancock did not look vulnerable until this week.

Boris Johnson had said time, time and time again that he had full confidence in Matt Hancock.

It was a passionate kiss and embrace caught on a security camera that did Hancock in. Gina Coladangelo, the adviser he kissed, is also leaving her £15,000-a-year position as a non-executive director on the board of the department for health.

Boris Johnson had indicated that Matt Hancock had his full support. Ed Davey tweeted that the resignation called into question Boris Johnson’s judgement.

That’s a way lot politer than the comment by Dominic Cummings – who is alleged to have been responsible for Sajid Javid’s departure from cabinet in a row over political advisers.

There are other views of Javid. The consensus is that he is politically ambitious. His biggest challenge, other than the not inconsiderable job of bringing an end to the pandemic, is to steer the forthcoming health and social care bill through parliament. He will be attracted by the ambitions to give ministers greater control over the NHS. Social care is the government’s Achilles Hell. (Yes. That’s a typo. But somehow Achilles Hell better describes the situation.)

By bringing Sajid Javid back into the Cabinet, Johnson as avoided a reshuffle. But with the fiscally conservative Javid sitting at the same table as the fiscally conservative Rishi Sunak, and Johnson reportedly wanting to throw money at the adult social care problem, it looks to be a lively time ahead.

In the exchange of letters, Matt Hancock said:

The NHS is the best gift a nation has ever given itself, and the dedication and courage of the NHS staff and the ceaseless work of the officials in the Department is something we should all be proud of. We didn’t get every decision right but I know people understand how hard it is to deal with the unknown, making the difficult trade-offs between freedom, prosperity and health that we have faced. I am so proud that Britain avoided the catastrophe of an overwhelmed NHS and that through foresight and brilliant science we have led the world in the vaccination effort, so we stand on the brink of a return to normality.

In response, Boris Johnson said:

You should leave office very proud of what you have achieved — not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before COVID-19 struck us. Under your leadership, the Department has led fundamental reforms to the provision of care in this country… I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

