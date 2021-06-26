Simon McGrath

New Leader at the Local Government Association Lib Dem Group

By | Sat 26th June 2021 - 12:33 pm

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the elections in the Local Government Association and the results have now been declared. The biggest change is that Joe Harris , Leader of Cotswolds District Council has been elected Leader of the Lib Dem Group. It was a fascinating election, Howard Sykes the defeated incumbent standing on his record and a barrage of endorsements and Joe standing for change. The final emails from both candidates rather sum up the differences – for Howard it was from Heather Kidd asking for support for him and Bridget Smith for Deputy as “They have proved, time and time again, that they have the skills needed for the job”. In Joe’s email he set out three  priorities (turbocharging communications, listening and championing under represented groups) and promised fresh leadership and new energy.

The LGA Conference is online this year on 6-8 July and is free.

Joe Harris won by 543 votes to 458.

In the election for Deputy Leader Bridget Smith, leader of South Cambs was elected ( Ruth Dombey from Sutton was not restanding).

The appetite for change does not seem to have been reflected in other elections for the various Boards. Well known party figures like Keith House (Eastleigh ) (lead on Resources ) and Liz Green (Kingston) lead on Improvement and Innovation have kept their roles as our Lead on those Boards while on other new leads are Emily Smith from Vale of White Horse being our new lead on People and Places and Sarah Osborne from East Sussex our new lead on Community Wellbeing. On the City Regions Board Gareth Roberts from Richmond replaced Anita Lower from Newcastle as Lead member.

You can see the new Board members here. For the election geeks the detailed results are here.

Probably the first chance most Councillors will get to see Joe Harris in action will be at the LGA Conference which is on 6-8 July. This is usually rather expensive to go to but this year is all online and free to Councillors – thanks to lobbying by the Lib Dem Group! There is a LD Group meeting every morning 9.30am and a vast number of interesting sessions  – including Ed Davey. Councillors can register here.

* Simon McGrath is a directly elected member of the Federal Board and a member of the Board of Liberal Reform.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin
    And the anti woke right groups and commentators, on you tube, called the song woke!...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Simon I did not deliberately misquote you or act with partial reference thus, you said violence, yes, sorry, you did mean and said it, symbolic, but that is als...
  • Jenny Barnes
    With the Hancock incident, I suspect that many Tories will either stay home or vote LD. With many ex-Labour voters going Galloway or Green, it's become very ha...
  • JohnMc
    Oh dear, LDs don’t need lectures from right wing chancers on being either British or proud. The right is slowest realising that it’s world view (Britain has...
  • Joe Bourke
    The law of the sea as described here https://theconversation.com/hms-defender-incident-what-the-law-of-the-sea-says-163389 is a vitally important body of Intern...