Happy Bisexual Visibility Day!

Today is Bisexual Visibility Day, a day to celebrate bisexual people and raise awareness of the particular problems that they face.

In an article on Pink News today, Lois Shearing highlights the effects of the discrimination that bi people face – and this can come from within the LGBT+ community:

Despite the prevalence of biphobia, it’s common to read or hear comments about bisexual people having privilege or not facing any real oppression. But this is provably false: it is well documented that bi people face higher rates of mental illness, due in part to biphobia and double discrimination. Bi+ men are less likely to get tested for HIV due to social stigma and biphobia within healthcare settings. Bi+ people are also more likely to suffer from addiction or abuse drugs and alcohol. Yet bi people are still seen as deserving targets of cruel jokes or comments.

Labour MP Rosie Duffield, added biphobia to her transphobia on national radio earlier this week, when she accused bisexual men who are married to women of “appropriating gay culture.”

There’s a real culture change from government, too. Silence from Liz Truss, the Women and Equalities Minister, in contrast to a previous holder of that office:

In contrast, not a peep from Liz Truss this year.

In contrast, not a peep from Liz Truss this year.

Which is both invisibility and phew, she's not trying to pass herself off as any kind of ally to LGBT folk today any more than the rest of the year.

Jo said then:

I welcome Bi Visibility Day which helps to raise awareness of the issues that bisexual people can face and provides an opportunity to celebrate diversity and focus on the B in LGB&T.

The Party marked the day with a tweet:

A happy Bi Visibility Day from the Liberal Democrats. It is vital that just as with all LGBT+ discrimination, we speak out against biphobia and challenge bisexual erasure wherever we find it.

Federal Board member April Preston made a thread of famous bisexuals:

Some famous Bisexuals and pan people: a thread for #BisexualityDay

And Jennie wryly observes:

Oh god it's that day when everyone can see me again, isn't it?

Let’s not forget about bi people for the next 364 days.

