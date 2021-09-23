Liam McArthur launches consultation on Assisted Dying Bill

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has today launched a consultation on his proposal for a Members’ Bill which would enable assisted dying for terminally ill people in Scotland.

His Bill would have safeguards, including:

Two doctors independently confirm the person is terminally ill, establish that the person has the mental capacity to request assisted dying, assess that the person is making an informed decision without pressure or coercion

Two doctors ensure the person has been fully informed of palliative, hospice, and other care options.

The person signs a written declaration of their request, this is followed by a period of reflection

The person must administer the life-ending medication themselves; It would continue to be a criminal offence to end someone’s life directly

Every assisted death would be recorded and reported for safety, monitoring, and research purposes.

Liam said:

“In my time as an MSP I have heard from many dying people and grieving families who have been failed by the current blanket ban on assisted dying. I have watched other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand put new laws in place to ensure their citizens can have a peaceful and dignified death and I believe that the time is right for Scotland to look again at providing our dying people with more choice at the end of life. The consultation sets out a blueprint for how we can do this safely and compassionately.” “The proposed law will work alongside palliative care and apply only to terminally ill, mentally competent adults. It features strong safeguards that put transparency, protection and compassion at the core of a prospective new law. How we die is an issue for our whole society and I am keen that this public consultation encourages a nationwide discussion on what we need to do to give dying people the help and support they need to have a good death. I encourage people to respond with their views and experiences.” The consultation, which will run until 22nd December 2021, details the proposals for a bill seeking to legalise assisted dying as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent adults in Scotland.

New Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton announced his support for Liam’s proposals:

I am proud of my colleague Liam McArthur who launches the consultation on his Bill to introduce Assisted Dying today. I want the choice, if I’m in agony and beyond the reach of palliative care, to say ‘this far and no further.’ Everyone should have the right to a good death.

This is a subject that is obviously emotive and needs to be handled with compassion and sensitivity. I can’t think of anyone better than Liam to lead the calls for change in the Scottish Parliament. He is exactly the right person to build support amongst MSPs across the parties.

I have been in favour of assisted dying for many years. The experience of trying and failing to comfort and support my mother-in-law during the final stages of her last illness has never left me.

She was in huge amounts of pain and distress.

The Macmillan nurses tried everything they could think of to make things easier for her.

But the pain relief was never enough. And the other symptoms were really frightening and awful for her, especially when she really struggled to catch a breath.

I’ll never forget her looking so sad and disappointed and angry that she was still alive every time she woke up.

She repeatedly asked for help to end her life.

Rather than those desperate and anguished pleas, it would have been kinder on everyone if she had been able to have clear, calmer conversations with the family and clinicians and express her wish to choose the timing and circumstances of her inevitable passing before she got too unwell. Don’t get me wrong, it would have been hard but it would have been less traumatic.

Palliative care has moved on since then but even the best isn’t always enough to avoid a bad death.

I know that others will have a different view and I take on board what people like Glasgow Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy have to say:

I am deeply worried about this. Disabled people do not yet enjoy our right to live equally. I’d far rather we had a right to live enshrined in law, long before we have a right to die. Until all things are equal, this is dangerous for disabled people. https://t.co/7i7qzaJIgS — Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP (@GlasgowPam) June 20, 2021

Coming so soon after disabled people had their rights stripped off them during the pandemic and even had Do Not Resuscitate notices put on them without their knowledge or consent, there is no doubt that her concerns about the treatment of disabled people in our society are valid.

We must address that as well, while giving terminally ill people the choice of an assisted death. I don’t see it as an either/or situation.

Whenever we have debated these issues before, it’s always been done in an atmosphere of kindness, compassion and respect and I am confident that it will be this time, too.

If you want to respond to the consultation, you can do so here.

