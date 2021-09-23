Conference progress on a Federal UK: levelling up the Liberal Democrat way

As a member of the Policy Working Group chaired by John Shipley, delivering the motion F21 A Framework for England in a Federal UK, I volunteered to write this follow-up to Sunday’s Conference debate. This is my consolation prize for disconnecting my audio and embarrassingly failing to speak in the debate myself – somewhat riling, given my work on regionalism and federalism since 2015.

It seems, however, that I need not have worried about the result from a personal perspective. After a clear, explanatory opening speech by Prue Bray, many contributors spoke in favour of a strong tier of English regions constitutionally equivalent to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as states of a federal UK, providing for a union that would work better in terms of fairness, localism, empowerment, democratic accountability and, importantly, creating constitutional stability between the home nations.

This is not to say that the Working Group’s views were unanimous. We recognised the need to present several options, not just one proposal. We excluded English regions with separate legal jurisdictions, as different from each other as Scotland is from England, as lacking popularity and seen by some as dangerous. The choice was between a single English state or a set of regional states and then a further decision on the nature of an all-England legislature. By a two-thirds majority Conference chose regional federal states and an English legislature separate from the federal structure, formed by regional representatives rather than a directly elected national body.

Accompanying that, Conference endorsed a Union in which at least half of tax revenue would be spent by sub-national bodies, competing with Canada and Germany as two of the most fiscally decentralised countries. We also outlined – not exhaustively – the sort of powers that the federal states should have.

Our answer to the Tories’ “levelling up” is that we have an actual plan: a massive shift in power towards local and regional authorities and a fair distribution of resources across England and the UK as a whole, taking money away from Whitehall and giving more local control over finances.

We must note, however, what both Prue and John made clear in the debate: this is only a step in the journey towards a federal UK, resolving one pressing structural issue. We must make further policy to arrive at a comprehensive, self-consistent and practicable federal model we can put to the people. So, what do we need to do next?

Firstly, we have proposed a fully regionalised England but not demonstrated the route to devising the number of regions and their boundaries. We need a model for a consensual process balancing local identities against modern social and economic realities, balancing urban and rural populations sensibly, and other criteria.

Secondly, we have not discussion the composition of an upper house of parliament, a senate representing the states to complement the lower house (Commons) representing the people directly. We can’t fully answer that until we know how many states there are, i.e. how many English regions. Should the Senate be constituted and populated like the German Bundesrat, or in other ways?

Thirdly, we have proposed significant fiscal decentralisation, and for this we must demonstrate how tax revenue, national wealth and resources should be distributed fairly between the stronger and weaker states and also how such expenditure and distribution relates to the extent of powers held by the various tiers of government.

Fourthly, it has been suggested that Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies be allowed to apply for full membership of a federal UK just as various far-flung territories are integral parts of the French state. A federal UK should be a flexible and forward-looking beast.

Let us maintain momentum and develop more pieces of the federalist jigsaw, including the issues outlined above. We have demonstrated this can be done in a stepwise fashion. First though, it’s time for a breather after this successful stage of a labour of love. I shall sit back and listen to Duke Ellington’s “A Chromatic Love Affair” which, of course, is one in which you take things a half step at a time.

* Michael Kilpatrick is a member.