Lots of new hope in Scottish Party Political Broadcast

It’s a new era in Scotland, so a brand new Party Political Broadcast is going out as you read this.
It is a thing of beauty. Enjoy.
If the words “new hope” mean nothing to you, you haven’t been watching closely enough.
A lot of this was filmed at his leadership launch speech on 20th August.
We love the ending:
“If you want a party that is dedicated to fighting the climate emergency with ferocity without the baggage of nationalism, come with us.”
“If you want a party that is focused on human rights at home and abroad, come with us.”
“If you want a party that fights for the best education for our children, come with us.”