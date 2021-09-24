A distinctly Liberal viewpoint

Did our Leader Ed Davey in Conference, and can we as members on the doorsteps, explain a distinctly Liberal point of view?

Ed told us we should say that we stand for a fair deal, and are decent politicians who care about you. We perhaps confirmed that at Conference with the passage particularly of the F24 motion, A Fairer, Greener, More Caring Society, which was built on the Themes policy paper.

Liberalism is certainly not populism, but we Lib Dems do incline to believe that a large proportion of the British public share our moderate, centrist views, together with our belief that the State is needed to enable all citizens to have the chance of secure, healthy and fulfilling lives. We don’t believe in the centralised over-powerful State sought by Socialism, nor the small-state attitude of Conservatism.

It is true that the present Conservative government has become unusually identified with state action, especially with economic interventions on a large scale. But they do not have the commitment to individual citizens that Liberals have. That is illustrated I suggest by their lack of concern about the many families who will suffer if, or when, the £20 extra per week of Universal Credit is withdrawn. Their ‘solution’ of people getting more work and better paid jobs ignores both the problem of zero-hours contracts with basic pay being the only work available for many people, and the problem that many people cannot find paid work at all, owing to illness or disability, or caring for children or sick, disabled or elderly family members at home. But the Liberal Democrats are committed to assisting individual people in their communities, as illustrated for example by the good motion just passed, F6, Boosting Small Businesses and jobs in the Post-Pandemic Economy.

The liberalism of Liberal Democrats extends of course beyond concern for the British state. We are internationalists, believers in liberal approaches to problems world-wide, be they the Palestinian/Israeli confrontation, the rise of autocratic regimes in both Africa and Europe, or the repression of individual rights in many Asiatic countries. We are committed to European ideals and culture, but also to the Western alliance in defence.

And we are environmentalists, fervent protagonists of a Green agenda, passing two more motions relating to climate change at this Conference, and adding environmentalism to the Preamble of our Constitution. The distinctive Lib Dem viewpoint is now expressed by the amended F22 motion, What Liberal Democrats Believe, which explains our commitment to Liberty, Equality, Democracy, Community and Human Rights as well as Internationalism and Environmentalism.

Where we differ most among ourselves, it seems to me, is in the extent to which we embrace Social Liberalism in our party. We no longer support the market-orientated neoliberalism of the Conservative/Lib Dem coalition of 2010 to 2015, and we have accepted the policy of Universal Basic Income, now attempting to work out its introduction and its relation to existing welfare policies. But we have made no commitment as yet to embrace radical policies of social justice, such as to abolish poverty altogether in Britain, thus furthering freedom and equality, and enabling the end both of the concept of enforced zero-hours contracts, and the need for ordinary working people to have necessary resorting to food banks.

So, yes, I think there is a distinctly Liberal viewpoint, but in our dislike of conformity we should accept variations of views within the shared vision and outlook.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.